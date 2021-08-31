Democracy demands voting rights for overseas Pakistanis: Governor of Punjab – Pakistan





Posted Aug 30, 2021 9:42 PM

Democracy demands voting rights from overseas Pakistanis (Governor of Punjab)

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that granting the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas strengthens democracy and democratic values ​​in the country.

Speaking to the Pakistani overseas delegation at the Governor’s House on Monday, he said: “The Pakistanis overseas are our greatest asset and the political parties that oppose the voting rights of Pakistanis. overseas in fact deny democracy.

President Pakistan Federation of European Union Portugal Raja Zohaib Zafar and President Pakistan European Union Friendship Pervez Iqbal Losar met with Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed the country’s relations with European countries and issues relating to Pakistanis d ‘overseas.

The governor of Punjab said opposition parties should stop being adamant and support the government in giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, adding that overseas Pakistanis are the guardians of the interests nationals on foreign lands.

He said the Pakistani Overseas Commission (OPC) of Central and Punjab is working for the well-being of Pakistanis abroad and the immediate redress of their problems.

Appreciating the contribution of overseas Pakistanis, he said the role of overseas Pakistanis living all over the world including European countries is commendable, adding that the nation values ​​the role of overseas Pakistanis. overseas in the economic development of Pakistan.

Sarwar said overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s greatest asset as they send the most foreign currency to Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken of giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. sea ​​from day one but, unfortunately, the opposition parties oppose it. the movement in total disregard of democracy.

The governor of Punjab said that the “Roshan Apna Ghar program” is a gift from the federal government to overseas Pakistanis through which overseas Pakistanis can also invest and, under this program, Overseas Pakistanis will not be afraid of the illegal occupation of their properties, adding that under this regime the banks would give guarantees. The government is creating facilities for overseas Pakistanis in all respects, he added.

Pakistan-EU Friendship President Pervez Iqbal Losar praised the efforts of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to solve the problems of Pakistanis overseas and said Pakistanis overseas support the government for development and prosperity of the country.

He said overseas Pakistanis around the world are investing in all sectors, which is also an expression of confidence in government policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/617444-Democracy-calls-for-right-to-vote-to-overseas-Pakistanis:-Punjab-Governo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos