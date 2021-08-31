Boris Johnson’s cowardly escape from Afghanistan must be challenged

By all accounts, August has been a momentous month for the UK. Our 20-year war in Afghanistan ended in defeat. Our special relationship with the United States has proven to be illusory. Our claims to defend freedom and democracy in the world have been seriously compromised.

It would be reasonable to expect our Prime Minister to make a televised address to the nation under circumstances such as President Biden did in the United States. Or give a press conference, like Biden did. Or a real TV interview, like Biden did. Any prime minister, except Boris Johnson, surely would have done it.

But Johnson (who has only visited Afghanistan once in his five years as foreign secretary and prime minister and then to avoid voting on the Heathrow extension) is a coward. As our soldiers risked their lives in Kabul, he kept his head well below the parapet, sometimes sending a subordinate like Dominic Raab to face the media.

Instead, he resorted to what in journalism are called pool clips. Most of the time, even after having chaired a virtual G7 summit, only one TV journalist was summoned to No 10 and allowed not to ask him a question or two. This allowed Johnson to stand in front of the Union Flag and deliver a few well-rehearsed sound clips which the BBC, ITN, Sky News and other broadcasters then shared.

The Prime Minister had full control of the situation. The reporter was invariably a junior, no big hitters showed up for such short sessions. He or she was compelled to ask questions about the problem at hand and had no chance to ask awkward follow-up questions.

Every now and then Johnson changed the formula. He once posted a video clip of himself speaking on Twitter. He once wrote a letter to the armed forces. But the net effect was the same. He was able to clean up the terrible events in Kabul, put the best possible varnish on the developments there, accentuate the positive and minimize the catastrophe.

He rightly praised the colossal efforts of our armed forces, but ignored the reasons why they were needed. He spoke of the 15,000 Britons and Afghans who were evacuated, but none of the thousands left behind. He asserted, unchallenged, that the sacrifices of our troops over the past 20 years had not been in vain, and absurdly asserted that we will henceforth use all the diplomatic and humanitarian tools at our disposal to preserve the gains of the 20 years and give the Afghan people the future they deserve.

At no point did reporters have a chance to ask Johnson why his government had not anticipated the rapid fall of Kabul, or despite calls from senior army officers to plan the evacuation of Afghans. who had helped the UK. As General Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, said yesterday, the government was on watch.

[See also:Boris Johnsons government has no sense of decency or shame]

Journalists had no chance to question Johnson about Raabs’ performance as foreign secretary; or what happened to all the military equipment that we presumably left behind; or if Carrie Johnson pushed for the ridiculous evacuation of cats and dogs from Paul Pen Farthings.

They could not ask how the government can prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a haven for jihadists; or whether we will now be forced to make deals with the very Islamic fundamentalists we have been fighting since 2001; or the state of Anglo-American relations given that Bidens clearly did not consult with Great Britain before hastily withdrawing American troops; or the future foreign policy of a country which has turned its back on Europe and has staked so much on the privileged relationship; or the many other serious implications of our humiliating defeat for Global Britain.

Johnson avoided detailed interrogations not just about Afghanistan. This has been his modus operandi throughout his tenure. He made prime ministers’ questions ridiculous by shamelessly dodging Keir Starmers exams. He avoids appearances before the House of Commons Liaison Committee for as long as he can decently. he kicks public inquiries into the Covid and other pressing issues in the high political grass.

Although he spent $ 2.6 million on a new briefing room in Downing Street, he rarely gives proper press conferences. He hasn’t given a proper TV interview since January and hasn’t appeared on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today program since October 2019. He carefully avoided an interview with Andrew Neil in that year’s general election and hidden in a fridge to avoid Piers Morgan. He no longer takes public walks, having been accosted early on by angry members of the public.

Johnson gave press conferences during the Covid crisis, but on those occasions he was firmly in control. Journalists called from a distance. They had no chance to ask follow-up questions. They couldn’t easily combine to pursue a single line of questioning. Being on live TV, some were sadly more interested in showing what they knew than getting information, or sought to ask four questions at a time, which allowed Johnson to choose which one he could. answer the most easily.

Thus, Johnson managed to avoid detailed questions about the consequences of Brexit; on the potential break-up of the United Kingdom; on its renunciation of the Northern Ireland Protocol; on growing labor shortages; on the failure of his government to prevent immigrants from crossing the Channel despite regaining control; about his plans or the lack of plans to tackle climate change, solve the social services crisis, level and restore fiscal discipline. Or, for that matter, his absurd royal yacht, Wallpaper-gate or Jennifer Arcuri.

As a substitute, Johnson frequently appears in empty photo ops in factories or hospitals, on boats or bulldozers, often clad in hi-vis jackets and helmets, holding lobsters, table tennis rackets or a hedge trimmer. He uses these appearances to deliver prepared sound clips to a local television crew on the issue of the day. It thus gives an appearance of openness and accessibility, but this is only an illusion.

No former prime minister has sought to evade media questions to such an extent, but none has felt the need. Although Johnson is considered a great communicator, he is actually a handicap. Witness his recent stupid comments about Margaret Thatcher helping the environment by shutting down mines, or President Macron’s unnecessary needling at the June G7 summit in Cornwall.

Prime ministers must be held accountable for their actions, both by the media and by parliament. This is a fundamental condition for good governance, and it is high time that newspapers and broadcasters retaliated. The former should stop printing silly images of Johnson doing postures for the cameras on their front pages. The latter is expected to boycott the selfish billiard clips of No 10 and demand proper access from the UK leader.

[See also: The Afghanistan debacle has exposed the hollowness of Boris Johnsons foreign policy]