Pakistani NSA Revises on Remarks on Taliban and 9/11 Attacks | World news





Days after Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yousuf was cited by British media as a warning that a lack of dialogue with the Taliban would lead to the same mistakes that led to the 9/11 attacks, his office described the connotation as fabricated.

Note my words … If the mistakes of the 90s are made again and Afghanistan is abandoned, the result will be absolutely the same: a security vacuum filled with unwanted elements that will threaten everyone, Pakistan and the United States. West, Yusuf said, quoted by The Times on Saturday.

The report, titled Working With the Taliban or Repeating the Horror of the 1990s, West said, occurred against the backdrop of sections of Pakistan’s political leadership supporting the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Pakistan is among the very few countries that have kept their missions in Kabul open and are spearheading efforts to build consensus among countries in the region for a Taliban-led setup.

We have told the West over and over again that this is an impossible war to win … If they had listened to Pakistan, they would not be in this situation, Yusuf said as quoted by The Times. The report says Yusuf is at the forefront of an Imran Khan government’s public relations offensive to get the world to engage with and start working with the Taliban.

The report added that Pakistan was warning other countries that failing to work with the Taliban would put them in a massive humanitarian crisis and also lead the new Taliban regime to more extreme behavior and allow foreign terrorists.

Yusuf said engagement with the Taliban is the only way, adding that it should be engagement today, not two or three weeks from now. This will ensure that the Taliban remain moderate and the incentive for that is the legitimacy and assistance that only the West can provide, he said.

He defended the Taliban saying there were good signals such as the general amnesty announced by the group. He said the political reality was that the Taliban controlled 95% of the country and also dismissed criticism that Pakistani support had helped the militant group.

A statement released by Yusuf’s office said the connotation in the report was fabricated and wrongly attributed to the NSA. He said the Times report was a gross mischaracterization of Yusuf’s conversation with the newspaper reporter.

At no time has [Yusuf] say the West should immediately recognize the Taliban, as the article says. There was also no warning of a second 9/11 linked to formal recognition of the Taliban. This is a highly inflammatory distortion of his words, which smacks of unprofessional journalism, the statement said.

To reiterate, absolutely no threats were intentional or made, and the NSA does not subscribe to such inflammatory rhetoric. The NSA has made it clear that the world has recognized that abandoning Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 1990s was a mistake and has presented its view that the lessons of the past must be learned, she said. added.

The statement said the request to withdraw the report was sent to the newspaper by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistan-nsa-walks-back-remarks-on-taliban-9-11-attacks-101630342005789.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos