Umrah and hope for Jokowi’s lobby with King Salman

King Salman doubled the pilgrim quota after meeting Jokowi.

Through : Muhammad Hafil, journalist Republika.co.id

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, Some local Saudi media such as A number of media in Saudi Arabia such as Arab News and Saudi Gazette, last week, reported that the Royal Ministry of Health had recognized the use of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines in the Kingdom. So far, only four vaccines have been approved for use in the Kingdom, namely Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry has also issued guidelines to allow entry of expatriates from countries facing travel bans. There are 20 countries that have been banned by the Saudi government due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

An official source at the ministry said on Tuesday (8/24) that the expatriate must have received the full injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. In addition, the decision also only applies to expatriates who have a valid residence permit and have left the Kingdom on an exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Saudi Arabia. .

Currently, the countries facing travel bans are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia , Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

This news certainly gives some fresh air to Indonesia, one of the countries affected by Saudi Arabia’s travel ban policy. In addition, Indonesia is one of the largest shippers of Umrah pilgrims in the world.

For this reason, this green light signal should really be used by Indonesia. The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Religion and its representatives in Saudi Arabia, both at the Embassy and Consulate General of Indonesia, have made efforts to pressure Saudi Arabia to Indonesian Umrah pilgrims allowed to return to Saudi Arabia for worship within the past two years.

However, Saudi Arabia has not decided that Indonesia will return to Umrah or Hajj. Therefore, in the author’s opinion, in this case Indonesian President Joko Widodo should intervene in direct lobbying of King Salman as head of state of Saudi Arabia.

We know that Jokowi and King Salman have a good relationship. And, the two of them had met several times.

We certainly still remember, in 2017, when King Salman visited Indonesia, he returned the number of Indonesian pilgrims who were sent to Saudi Arabia. Previously, Saudi Arabia reduced the hajj quota for countries around the world because at that time the Great Mosque was under construction. Meanwhile, at that time, other countries in the world had not yet returned their normal quota amount.

Then, in 2019, King Salman again increased the Indonesian pilgrim quota by 10,000 pilgrims. At that time, President Joko Widodo explained the process of his request to obtain an additional quota of 10,000 members of the Indonesian Hajj pilgrims. The President admitted that he had requested additional quotas but had not yet received a direct response.

“After meeting Sri Sultan King Salman I immediately let him know that it was actually a long request, he officially replied that he had given us a quota for Hajj, Alhamdulillah 10,000, so from 221,000 to 231,000, “President Joko Widodo said at Halal Park. , Gelora Bung Karno Complex (GBK), Jakarta on April 16, 2019.

President Joko Widodo paid an official visit as well as Umrah from April 13 to 15, 2019. During the execution of Umrah, President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo as well as their two sons Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep also had the opportunity to enter the Kaaba. .

“So that potential pilgrims can show up (the queue), I also forwarded to King Salman to give more. President.

The President met with the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the King’s Private Palace (Al-Qasr Al-Khas) in Riyaedh on Sunday (14/4). The addition was reiterated by the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, during a bilateral meeting with President Jokowi at the Crown Prince’s Palace.

From this story, we certainly know that the relationship between Jokowi and King Salman is very good. And, of course, during the period of lobbying for Indonesian Umrah pilgrims to be accepted again, it looks like President Jokowi has to put pressure on King Salman again. Hopefully with these efforts, Indonesian pilgrims who want to go for Umrah and Hajj can once again be allowed.