Hank Kunneman predicts another holocaust unless Donald Trump is immediately reinstated





Right-wing propaganda “prophet” Hank Kunneman – one of the leading right-wing religious charlatans who continue to falsely insist that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – proclaimed during his weekly Sunday sermon that Joe Biden is only pretending to be the president, and warned that someone could “take your kids out of your house”, “rape your wife” and “put you in a concentration camp” if Trump doesn is not immediately returned to power.

Screenshot / Right gaze

President Trump, it is clearly evident that he won the election, Kunnemand said. Anyone with a brain can see on election night they were winning by a clear indication that this is where the election was headed. Why the hell – that’s not a bad word I’m talking about a place and an agenda – why would you want to stop everything and have a guy who was meant to be – this is our suitor, number 46[he] gets up and starts announcing that he won when the numbers at the time did not reflect him? And then after he made that announcement, which was a clarion call, they did it because they were nervous because all of their Dominion machines were down, they shut down the election. Who do this ? OK, a brain? Do you really think there is no agenda? Have a brain? Why have they tried so many times to remove this guy? “

Trump was indicted for trying to extort Ukraine to invent dirt on Biden and for inciting an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 as a last-ditch effort to overturn the election. Republicans in the Senate acquitted him both times.

Because the devil doesn’t want this man to represent us, and that’s evident from what’s going on in Afghanistan. Go on. To wake up. And all the other things that’s going on in the nation. Open borders. Are you here? ”He asked his sparsely populated and very white audience.

“YES!” they were twittering.

“So what’s going on is we – whether you believe the prophets, whether you don’t believe the prophets, it doesn’t matter whether you vote the other guy or vote – the bottom line is that we we need the legitimate president in a position of power. We need this fixed. Here’s why we need this fixed. If it’s not fixed, can you really trust the future? Stop talking 2022, folks. Some of you politicians watching me stop talking about 2022 if you don’t fight for 2020. You’re kidding, ”said Kunneman, whose predictions never come true.

This needs to be sorted out because this is what awakened culture wants. They want you to ignore the 2020 election, and they want you to ignore the fact that President Trump really won by a landslide, and it’s proven, and it will continue to be, ”he said. he continued.

Trump lost the election to Biden by substantial margins and no evidence was found that the results were inappropriate.

Arizona is releasing a – it’s going to keep snowballing. But here’s the thing, what do we do? Are we just ignoring it? This is what they want you to do. It’s this evil program from Hell, they want you to ignore it. Do you know why they want you to ignore it? Because if you can ignore it, then hey, “we can have a stolen election, we can have a fraudulent administration,” Kunneman shouted.

“Obviously they don’t care about American citizens. That’s why they open up your borders and let in and whatever. That’s why they don’t care about their own citizens in Afghanistan. Are you proud to have voted for this clown? Listen to me. Do you know why we can’t let it go? And here’s the thing. He must be reinstated. Here is why he must be reinstated. Does this prove that the prophets are right? STOP! Here’s why, ”Kunneman bellowed.

“And right ding wing writing all over me, pfffffft. There you go, write about it, ”he added, referring to Right Wing Watch’s coverage of his ballistics.

“Now listen. Here’s why it has to be – here’s why it has to be restored – you’re kidding. Yeah you are. Either way, IIIIII is laughing at you because you’re wrong. idiots, “Kunneman said.” So here’s the thing. The truth is that listening. He needs to be reinstated. Why? Because he won legally, he won with justice, and here’s why. If you ignore it, if you ignore it, then that means they can get by with anything. What then? They are already trying to force a vaccination that they don’t even know if it works. What next? Shut down your churches? Take your kids out of your house? Rape your wife? Put you in a concentration camp? Who knows? I know they’re really gonna play with that one. I didn’t say that’s what they were going to. do. That’s why you have to get up, 81 million of you. Get up. “

Trump did not receive 81 million votes.

Watch below via Right Wing Watch:

