Jan. 6 committee wants phone records of Trump allies preserved

Rioters clash with police trying to enter the Capitol through the front doors on January 6, 2021.

Lev Radin | Pacific press | LightRocket | Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the deadly invasion of Capitol Hill has asked dozens of companies, including telecommunications providers, to preserve the phone records of some staunchly pro-Trump Republican lawmakers.

The committee, chaired by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Contacted 35 private sector companies “asking them to retain documents that may be relevant to the select committee’s investigation,” a spokesperson said. at CNBC.

“The select committee is gathering facts at this stage, not alleging any wrongdoing on the part of an individual,” said the spokesperson.

The final batch of letters from the panel include requests sent to telecom giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular.

The letters ask recipients to keep any information they may have about people who have been “charged with crimes associated with the attack” by the Justice Department, as well as people “involved in the organization, the funding or speaking “at gatherings. in Washington which promoted “the objection to the certification of the votes of the electoral college”.

The letters also request the retention of records relating to “those potentially involved in discussions of plans to challenge, delay or interfere with the January 6, 2021 certification or otherwise attempt to nullify the election results, in the days before and attack. “

Earlier Wednesday, NBC News reported that the list of names to submit to carriers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama, is still evolving.

The list was first reported on Monday by CNN, citing sources who said the members had been targeted because of their links to former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House on January 6.

The other Republicans named on the list are Reps Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry from Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for the January 6 select committee refused to confirm the information.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/30/capitol-riot-jan-6-committee-wants-trump-allies-phone-records-preserved.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos