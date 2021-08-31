Regent of Pesawaran leads preparatory meeting for President Joko Widodo’s visit to Bumi Andan Jejama





IdentikPos.com, Pesawaran – Pesawaran Regent Dendi Ramadhona, chaired a meeting to strengthen preparations for the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo to Bumi Andan Jejama to take stock of the implementation of youth immunization at SMPN 1 Pesawaran Monday (08/30/2021) Dendi said that currently his party is organizing a vaccine implementation program for students, so that health protocols can be maintained and vaccinations can run smoothly. “Yes, today I had a meeting with the police chief and Kasdim, set a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the arrival of the president, then what strategic points he would visit, one of which was the setting in place of vaccines for the students, so we have prepared a place for the support and we also make sure that the president’s visit goes as planned, ”he said. He said that to ensure the process continues, his party has ensured that the implementation of the first stage of the vaccine is carried out in two places that have been prepared. “So, to review the implementation of this vaccine, the president will go directly to SMPN 1 Pesawaran, while later he will greet virtually the only place of vaccination at WSAN 1 Gedongtataan,” he said. Meanwhile, Pesawaran AKBP police chief Vero Aria Radmantio said his party would secure the second and third rings on the day the president arrived in the Pesawaran regency. “For security in rings two and three, we will coordinate with elements of TNI Kodim in south Lampung, and will be assisted by the government of the regency, including the Satpol PP and the Transport Agency,” he said. he declared. “We provide this security both at the activity location points and on the route, if we have enough staff, if it is not enough, we can later ask for reinforcement from the police in Lampung, if for now we have enough members. Reporter: Deni Wijaya



To share



Tweeter





WhatsApp







To share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://identikpos.com/bupati-pesawaran-pimpin-rapat-persiapan-kunjungan-presiden-joko-widodo-di-bumi-andan-jejama/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos