



In the Weekly Guides Resolute! chronicle, we take a look at a crucial pop culture question you were dying to know the answer to and sort it out Novelist Jonathan Coe tweeted this summer: Watching tonight’s TV guide, I see BBC2 bringing us Great British Railway Journeys followed by Great British Menu, with The Great British Sewing Bee on BBC1. Plus a Panorama report titled Am I British? He forgot to mention the Great British Photography Challenge on BBC Four. In fact, you can barely slouch your limp jaw in front of the club these days without being stuffed with grandeur and britishness until you feel bilious. It’s not just the (Great) British Broadcasting Corporation that persists with this headline tic; ITV recently pushed two Strictly teak-tanned judges in a Mini Cooper sporting a Union Jack for a mini-break. How do you call this? Craig and Brunos Great British Road Trips, of course. On Channel 5, flag bearers can enjoy the Great British Ships, the Great British Rivers, the Britains Greatest Bridges, the Great British Gardens with Carol Klein and the Great British Cathedrals with Tony Robinson. Perhaps surprisingly given its left-wing origins, Channel 4 is the biggest culprit. Its list includes Great British Car Journeys, Great British Home Restoration, The Great British Dig, The Great British School Swap and Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure. It’s a more patriotic program slate than Boris Johnson sipping a pint of Bombardier in a pub made up entirely of bulldogs. It gets to the point where TV executives could also save time by adding a Great British prefix to everything. What’s up tonight, honey? The Great British EastEnders, followed by the Great British Celebrity MasterChef, then the Great British News. Not to be confused with GB News. How, in the name of great British reason, did we get here? Of course, it’s all due to the surprise success of The Great British Bake Off. As the foodie pageant rose like a perfect soufflé, shifting from a cult concern to an audience catcher, greedy but unimaginative commissioners rushed to get a slice of the proverbial pie. What most don’t realize is that the quaint Bake Off is subtly subversive, representing the expanse of queer, disabled, racially diverse modern Britain within those white marquee walls. Instead, imitators just replicate her twee aesthetic. Great British has become a handy television shortcut, reminiscent of streamer-draped village festivals and Emma Bridgewater teapots. This local cliché is applied to healthy contests that slavishly follow the Bake Off format, UK vacation-themed travel stories, and random factual information. There is also an element of post-Brexit chest swelling at play. Were good. were British. Were they probably great because they were British? Who needs strangers to come here and appear on our televisions? Well, apart from all those high-profile American dramas, Nordic black beauties and French thrillers, of course. Well, make an exception for them. The great UK programming epidemic allowed for a stealthy overhaul of the soft sell phrase. Such cozy snaps reinforce an outdated self-image that can impose exclusionary views on national identity: British headlines feed Little Englander’s attitudes. And after? The biggest British border patrol boats with Priti Patel? Let’s give them no idea.

