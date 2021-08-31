Political Operation Trump paid more than $ 4.3 million to organizers on January 6, but questions remain about the extent of his OpenSecrets involvement





(Photo by Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s political operation said it has paid more than $ 4.3 million to the people and businesses who staged the Jan. 6 rally since the start of the 2020 election. However, questions remain about the extent of the Trump campaigns’ participation in the Save America rally on the day of the Capitol attack as a House select committee attempts to shed light on the events of that day.

The United States House special committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol on Friday sent letters requesting information to 15 social media companies. On August 25, the select committee sent requests to federal agencies for files related to the riot.

The letters ask National Archives and Records Administration agencies at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice to expedite collection of the documents, requesting information within two weeks.

The House subpoena names Caroline Wren, a GOP fundraising veteran who received at least $ 170,000 from Operation Trump as a national finance consultant for campaigns to the Joint Committee of Fund raising. Wren was on the list of VIP advisers on the permit granted by the National Park Service for the January 6 rally.

Megan Powers, one of the two directors of operations listed on the assembly permit, is not in the House request but was paid around $ 300,000 as director of operations for the Trump campaign. And Make America Great Again PAC paid Powers about $ 20,000 more for a “board recount” in 2021.

None of the other former Trump campaign officials listed on the permit for the Jan.6 rally are listed in the original applications.

The House select committee requested documents relating to Women for Trump co-chair Gina Loudon, who spoke at the rally. The committee also requested documents relating to Amy Kremer, who notably co-founded Women for America First, the 501 (c) (4) nonprofit black money group that submitted the assembly permit files to the National Park. Service.

The select committee also requested letters regarding Dustin Stockton, a co-organizer of the rally. Stockton was also a spokesperson for WeBuildtheWall when former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three others affiliated with the Dark Money group were charged with fraud related to the online fundraising effort. Stockton has not been charged and the Bannon records have been requested by the Special House Committee.

Stockton and Kremer told ProPublica they believe they need to urgently warn the White House of the possible danger posed by the rally. They first raised their concerns with Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign spokeswoman who allegedly served as a liaison between the White House and the rally’s organizers, but after feeling they were not earning enough money. ground, Stockton claims that she and Kremer agreed to call the White House chief of staff. Mark Meadows. However, Kremer denies speaking to Meadows or any other White House official about the January 6 concerns.

The records requested by the House select committee could shed light on claims about those meetings as well as other outstanding questions about the extent of Trump campaign involvement.

But since the Trump campaign and the joint fundraising committee funneled millions of dollars through opaque corporate layers and shell companies where the end beneficiary is hidden, the public may never know the extent of the Trump campaign payments to organizers involved in the protests.

The Trumps 2020 campaign and joint fundraising committee, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, spent more than $ 771 million through American Made Media Consultants LLC during the 2020 election cycle. OpenSecrets data shows that Trump’s joint fundraising committee funneled an additional $ 685,000 through the private limited company in 2021, of which about $ 222,000 was texted on Jan.6.

The Federal Election Commission generally does not require campaigns to detail the payments suppliers make to subcontractors until the subcontractor is working under the direction or control of the campaign and the campaign is not exercising control. undue influence on the supplier.

But the role that campaign wizards and members of Trump’s inner circle played in creating the limited liability company as a clearinghouse to pay vendors, hiding details of millions of dollars in the transactions of the campaign, raises the question of whether it was really distinct from the campaign.

The full list of people working for the Trumps campaign remains hidden from the public, and the details of those payments, such as the nature of the services provided and the amount of money changing hands, are shrouded in mystery.

The non-partisan Campaign Legal Center has filed a complaint with the FEC alleging that Political Operation Trumps 2020 may have violated federal election law by hiding details of the campaign’s financial transactions.

Recent campaign finance records reviewed by OpenSecrets show that Trump’s political operation continued to pay Event Strategies Inc., a company named in a permit for the rally where two of the rally’s organizers were working. The company received payments from Trump’s aligned Make America Great Again PAC super action on Aug. 13, according to FEC filings on Aug. 26.

Trump’s political operation has paid Event Strategies more than $ 2.5 million since the start of the 2020 election, including around $ 800,000 from the Trumps Save America executive PAC and the Make America Great Again super PAC. Action in 2021.

Event Strategies isn’t the only vendor with ties to Trump, super PAC Make America Great Again Action said it paid off in its new FEC disclosure filed on August 26.

On July 15, super PAC Make America Great Again Action donated $ 128,125 to Forward Strategies, a company run by professional fundraiser Meredith ORourke, who was reportedly subpoenaed in connection with the federal prosecutor’s investigation into longtime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The super PAC also paid Red Elephant Strategy, a consultancy firm run by Brian Walsh. He has served as president of America First Policies, the dark money arm of America First Action, Trumps Super PAC of Choice, and an estimated $ 1.8 million donor to Make America Great Again Action.

Red Eagle Media Group, a company that funneled Trump campaign money for shell companies linked to ad buyers at the center of an alleged illegal coordination scheme with the National Rifle Association and America First Action during the cycle Election 2020, received payments from the super PAC as well.

