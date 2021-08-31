Indonesian President says COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed





JAKARTA (Reuters) Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday that the government would adjust COVID-19 restrictions during the week of August 31 to September 6, including for malls and factories, in response to a rate of weaker infection in more areas, officials said. More and more parts of the densely populated island of Java have been lowered from the most severe level 4 category, Jokowi said, as the president is known, noting that the occupancy rates of hospital beds in these areas have fallen over the past week. Restrictions on businesses such as restaurants and non-essential industries will be eased, while the government will step up the use of a smartphone app for tracking, Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said at a press briefing on Monday. separate. Restaurants inside malls will be allowed to serve customers up to 50% of their capacity, up from 25% now, and malls will be able to stay open until 9 p.m., one hour later than is. currently licensed, Luhut said. The government will also launch indoor dining trials for restaurants in major cities that operate outside of shopping malls. All factories can operate with 100% workers, divided into shifts, provided they have obtained certain documents from the government, he added. We must be grateful for the various developments we have made together. But we must always be vigilant, said Luhut. If we are not careful, we could face another increase in cases. The government updates the situation weekly and can change the restrictions from September 7 if it sees the need. Indonesia tightened its COVID-19 restrictions in early July after the Delta variant sparked a surge in infections and put a strain on the country’s hospitals. The number of daily cases has since declined, reaching 5,436 on Monday, the lowest since June, and compared to a peak of 56,757 daily infections in mid-July. In total, the fourth most populous country in the world has recorded more than 4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 132,000 deaths. Meanwhile, the tourist island of Bali is still rated at Level 4, although Luhut expects conditions to improve soon. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Martin Petty and Barbara Lewis)

