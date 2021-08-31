As Kabul evacuation draws to a close, Pakistan will take center stage





Despite the drama and tragedies of the American evacuation of Kabul, history inexorably moves to the next stage. The theme will be geography, and the major player will become Pakistan.

A glance at a map may only tell half the story. Afghanistan is landlocked. Iran is its larger neighbor, but its longest border is with Pakistan. A language of territory pushes eastward to China. Its northern border is with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, two of the former Soviet stans, but these are almost unimportant.

Click on the satellite view and two factors are clear. The closest foreign capital to Kabul is Islamabad in Pakistan. It is closer to Kabul than the major Afghan cities of Kandahar and Herat. And much of the border with Pakistan is mountainous, seriously. In political terms, this makes it difficult to control and easy to hide. After all, this is where Osama Bin Laden hid, before and after the September 11 attacks.

Satellites don’t filter for ethnicity, and the CIA World Factbook, generally a handy reference guide for such data, says nothing current is available, noting that this is a sensitive topic. The country’s 2004 constitution recognizes 14 ethnic groups and the Factbook lists the Pashtuns first. The following paragraph notes that apart from Dari (Afghan Persian), by far the most widely spoken ethnic language (50%) is Pashto.

Look for Pashto and among the pages that emerge are areas where the language is primarily spoken. Besides eastern and southern Afghanistan, it includes a vast expanse of northwestern Pakistan. Like it or not, this is the nightmare underlying Pakistani-Afghan relations. Despite diplomatic agreements dating back to the era of British rule, some people in this region whose proportion is questionable see themselves as part of a Pashtoonistan, alternately rendered as Paktunistan, rather than Pakistan.

From this perspective, which is not a topic of discussion in polite society in Pakistan, Paktunistan extends at least to the Indus River, the great river that flows from the mighty Himalayas to the ocean coast. Indian in Karachi. Some would argue that Paktunistan envelops the entire Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which until 2010 retained its almost romantic-sounding British name of North-West Frontier Province, or NWFP. The province stretches to Islamabad, which lies in its own Canberra-like capital territory, itself an admission of unresolved internal provincial tensions in Pakistan.

Pulling out a misleading perception of Pakistan, when it was theoretically a democracy ruled by former cricketer fan Imran Khan, the reality is that when it comes to security and foreign affairs, the military decides. But the obsession of his generals is India, rather than Afghanistan directly. Their fear, mysterious to many, is that Indian machinations in Kabul will surround Pakistan. The arrival of the Taliban is therefore good news in the messes of Rawalpindi, the garrison town adjacent to Islamabad.

The downside for Pakistan is an avalanche of even more Afghan refugees, who are costly and disruptive to society. The benefit, at least in the often blind minds of the military, is the potential to direct the energies of some fighting against Indian forces in the disputed territory of Kashmir on the eastern border of Pakistan. In 2019, New Delhi foiled Islamabad by absorbing the territory, a diplomatic coup that Pakistan was unable to counter at the time.

It was then. It is now. Pentagon planners must work under new circumstances. If they are seeking a future capability to project US force into Afghanistan, they will need overflight clearance to conduct missions across Pakistani territory, although Pakistan will play its own games in Afghanistan and against India.

The White House, meanwhile, will want to work with India, the world’s largest economy and putative strategic partner. And all the time there is the realization that Pakistan and India have nuclear weapons, not only for apocalyptic use, but also in case a conventional confrontation gets out of hand.

The evacuation of Kabul was messy and tragic. Afghanistan as a problem may be on the verge of losing its central place, but it is unlikely to go away.

Simon Henderson, former BBC Islamabad correspondent, is the Baker Fellow and director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Follow him on Twitter @shendersongulf.

