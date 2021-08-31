Trump administrator lost H-1B visa battle in dying days | World news





The Trump administration has lost its fight against H-1B visas – used by U.S. companies to hire foreign workers for highly skilled jobs, mostly from India – in its final days.

He was beaten up in American courts.

In the last two quarters of fiscal 2021 – from October 2020 to March 2021, most of which was the Trump administration – rejection rates for new H-1B visas fell to 7.1% from 28% over a comparable period in 2020, says new research from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a non-partisan think tank, based on data released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

New or initial H-1Bs are new cases of employment that count towards the annual cap of 85,000 set by Congress, not the renewal of an existing job (H-1B is granted first for three years, then for a maximum of three additional years).

Credit goes to the professional associations, businesses, universities and lawyers who fought the Trump administration’s H-1B policies, as well as the judges who were willing to listen to arguments as to why the policies were illegal, said Stuart Anderson, Executive Director of NFAP. .

Refusal rates for FY20 were no exception, but a trend emerged under President Donald Trump, who, despite being an H-1B visa-user businessman, backed down. on the immigration hawks side of his administration to crack down on the work program.

The refusal rate was 24% in fiscal 2018, 21% in fiscal 2019 and 13% in fiscal 2020, compared to 6% in fiscal 2015 and report suggested that the refusal rate for fiscal 2020 would have been much higher without the court rulings that kept the refusal rate low in the fourth quarter.

The Trump administration was successful in implementing what judges deemed illegal policies for nearly four years, illustrating the limitations of using the justice system to prevent restrictive immigration policies, according to the report.

The refusal rate for continuing H-1B petitions – essentially renewal for existing employees – was 3% in the first two quarters of fiscal 2021, up from 7% in fiscal 2020 and up. 12% in fiscal 2018 and 2019. NFAP research showed that USCIS rejected only 3% of H-1B job retention applications in fiscal 2015, 5% in fiscal year 2015 fiscal year 2017.

The Trump administration sought to legalize its H-1B policies that had been ruled by executive orders through an interim final rule in October 2020. The rule, however, was overturned by a court for violating the law on administrative procedure, according to the NFAP report. , adding that businesses and universities have said the regulations would have made it nearly impossible to employ H-1B visa holders.

The Trump administration’s H-1B policy changes have been costly for employers. An NFAP analysis estimates that a policy change announced by USCIS in 2015 could have cost employers about $ 600 million per year, or more than $ 3 billion, in legal fees since 2015.

