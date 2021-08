Matt Gaetz, Anthony Sabatini and Roger Stone to headline October conference at Trump National Doral

A list of lawmakers, pastors and celebrities supporting Donald Trump will appear in South Florida this fall for a rally at the Trump National Doral.

American Priority hosts AMPFest 2021 at the facility. U.S. Representatives Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar, State Representative Anthony Sabatini, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and longtime Trump ally Roger Stone will all be on hand for the event, according to promotional material sent on Monday. The rally will take place October 7-10 at Trump Doral, which has hosted events for the group in the past.

“Poolside Parties, Prayer Brunch, Golf Tournament, Book Signings, Neon Party, Annual DJT Awards Gala and more!” read a text message sent by the organizers on Monday morning. “Join hundreds of America First Patriots at this MUST ATTEND event!”

Gaetz has spoken to versions of the event in years past. But this year’s appearance will come as Gaetz faces questions about his involvement with former Seminole County tax collector and convicted sex offender Joel Greenberg. Gaetz has not been charged with a felony and has denied reports that he paid an underage girl for sex.

Flynn and Stone both have their own recent history with the criminal justice system. While president, Trump pardoned the two men for lying to investigators during the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Nonetheless, all three have remained firmly entrenched as favorites in the MAGA sphere. Trump supporters continue to rally with all those loyal to the former president. That includes Gaetz, who raised nearly $ 1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, more than any other congressman from Florida.

The lineup for the October event will likely appeal to those who still support the former president as he reflects on a run in 2024. Organizers have not said whether Trump will attend or speak at the event.

Sabatini, who faced his own controversy during his tenure in the Florida legislature, will appear at the Trump Doral event as he runs for Congress. Gosar, a congressman from Arizona, has also been a lightning rod of criticism after raising funds from controversial figures and claiming that a Capitol Hill police officer “executed” Ashli ​​Babbitt. Babbitt was the Trump supporter who was shot and killed while trying to break through a window in the Capitol building during the January 6 riot.

Pastor Mark Burns, Conservative activists Dinesh D’Souza and Jack Posobiec, and actor and Trump supporter Kevin Sorbo are also expected to attend the October event.

