Is Imran’s government threatened? Oppn alliance threat ‘will bury’, mega march planned

POSTED ON AUGUST 30, 2021 6:36 PM EST

An alliance of Pakistani opposition parties has said they will march towards Islamabad with a “sea of ​​supporters” to get rid of the “bogus and corrupt” government headed by Imran Khan. Opposition parties staged a mega rally in Karachi attended by top leaders like Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. Opposition parties criticized Imran for inflation, rising prices and Pakistan’s economic woes. The opposition in Pakistan has protested against Imran Khan, who they say is a selected prime minister and not an elected prime minister, practically suggesting that he was installed by the Pakistani military. Watch this report to learn more. The plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Ida. Watch the cockpit view of what happened next

