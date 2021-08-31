UK plans to integrate Afghan special forces evacuated from Kabul into the British army





British troops embark on one of the last flights from Kabul on August 28. Jonathan Gifford / Ministry of Defense via AP Afghan troops evacuated from Kabul could be incorporated into the British armed forces.

UK ministers consider the proposal, Telegraph reported.

Afghan cadets are already enrolled at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Afghan special forces could join the British army as part of a new regiment being considered by British MPs, The telegraph reported. Hundreds of Afghan commandos who arrived in the UK in recent weeks have been trained by British troops in Afghanistan. The ministers consider the proposal to employ the soldiers. The arrangement would be similar to the Gurkhas – Nepalese soldiers who are recruited into the British army – the Telegraph reported. On August 29, Prime Minister Boris Johnson published a video message on the evacuation of Afghanistan, in which he said the government would help Afghans arriving in the UK “to contribute in any way possible to the life and economy of the country”. Afghan troops are “very good by international standards” The last British troops left Afghanistan on August 28, along with Afghan security personnel who worked with them to evacuate the refugees to Britain. Afghan troops played a “crucial role” in Operation Pitting, the British military operation to evacuate 15,000 people from Kabul, and the largest British evacuation since World War II, the Metro reported. General Sir Richard Barrons, former head of the Joint Forces Command, described the Afghan special forces as “very good by international standards,” the Telegraph reported. Defense sources told the newspaper that Afghan troops could be incorporated into British forces or kept as a separate unit. Four Afghan cadets who were due to join the Afghan National Army are already enrolled in the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, with three more expected to start next weekend, the newspaper reported. Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “We have trained and fought alongside many Afghans who are now in the UK. They have proven their loyalty a thousand times over. “If they want to serve, we should welcome them. I would love to see a regiment of Afghan scouts.” Read the original article on Business intern

