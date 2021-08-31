Shahbaz vows to thwart government attempt to pass PMDA law





National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (person with microphone) speaks to representatives of media organizations, August 30, 2021. Twitter / pmln_orgShahbaz claims Prime Minister Imran Khan was the “boy with the blue eyes “of the media when he was in opposition” We will join forces with all political parties against this black law, “Shabaz told reporters. No other regime has imposed restrictions on the media like the current government, Shahbaz adds.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, on Monday pledged to oppose any government effort to pass legislation relating to the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

The opposition leader, speaking to representatives of media organizations, said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PML-N had already rejected PMDA.

“We will join forces with all political parties […] and trust the opposition against this black law, ”Shahbaz said, adding:“ It is a matter of life and death for independent journalism, democracy and constitutional freedom.

The opposition leader said he would also address the PMDA issue within his party, also announcing a consultative meeting with representatives of the opposition and the media.

The meeting brought together officials from the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council, representatives from the Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Electronic Media Publishers Association and News Directors, of the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan and the Union of Journalists of Karachi.

Shahbaz said that no party in parliament would support this “black law” except the government.

“We will continue to highlight the problem, and maybe the conscience of someone from the government bench will be awakened,” he hoped, adding that if the parties were sincerely working against it then it would be possible. to have the PMDA project rejected in the Senate.

The opposition leader claimed that no other regime had gagged the media, such as the government led by outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“If another government had imposed such restrictions, it would have been overthrown.”

Shahbaz said the media were well informed of the hatred and lies that have been spread over the past three years, noting that during the same period unprecedented restrictions were placed on the media.

The opposition leader said he would support journalists in their fight for independent media in the country, informing meeting participants that he would do “all he can against the government’s proposed PMDA. “.

The PML-N chairman said restrictions on the media over the past three years have left dozens of journalists unemployed.

“The freedom the media have gained is not a gift from anyone […] media have made great sacrifices for freedom of expression, “said the opposition leader.

“Unfortunately, when Imran Niazi was part of the opposition [before his party came to power] he was the blue-eyed media boy. “

Embassy rejects HRW report on PMDA

Dismissing a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, Pakistan’s embassy in Washington on Wednesday insisted that the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) “will ensure media freedom, empowerment and promotion in the country”.

In a statement, the Pakistani embassy said the government plans to set up the PMDA to address the current challenges facing the country.

The government is holding consultations with all stakeholders on the matter, the embassy said, adding that Islamabad had “no intention of issuing an ordinance” in this regard.

It is not true that the bill has been kept secret, the Pakistani embassy added.

Government seeks new powers to control media

HRW, in its report, said that “as part of its crackdown on free speech,” the government is seeking extended new powers under the PMDA project.

According to the report, the proposed legislation would strengthen the government’s powers to censor and restrict the media.

The government claims that an ordinance creating the PMDA would replace the ‘fractured’ regulatory environment and ‘fragmented’ media regulations currently in place. The proposed PMDA would bring together all Pakistani media in print, television, radio, films and digital media under one regulatory roof, ”the report says.

The proposed law would grant new uncontrolled powers to the government-controlled PMDA by establishing special media courts that will have the power to impose heavy fines on media organizations and journalists who violate its code of conduct or publish material. content it considers fake news, the report adds, citing journalists, human rights activists and lawyers.

The HRW report said the proposed law would also increase government control by allowing officials to be appointed to key positions.

“The government has kept the final version of the PMDA law and the entire drafting process secret, sparking new apprehensions among the media and civil society groups. The government has not engaged in any meaningful consultation process. on the law, ”he added.

Major media players reject PMDA

On August 20, major media and civil society players completely rejected the government’s “draconian” proposal to create a new authority to regulate the country’s entire media sector, as well as its attempt to “falsely claim” his support ”.

A joint statement was issued by the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Asian Free Media Association. South (SAFMA), Asma Jahangir’s AGHS, Pakistan Digital Media Alliance. (DigiMAP), Freedom Network (FN), Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), Media Matter for Democracy (MMFD) and others oppose it, all of whom have rejected PMDA and called it “unacceptable”.

“The proposed creation of the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) by merging all existing media and various regulators and repealing major media-related laws is unacceptable as it involves destroying existing structures and mandates in the aim to address government concerns rather than reform them, “the statement said.

