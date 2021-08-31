No 10 denies that Boris Johnson intervened in the evacuation of Afghan animals | Boris Johnson





Downing Street has denied new allegations that Boris Johnson and his wife intervened to secure the evacuation of a founder of the Kabul animal sanctuary and hundreds of cats and dogs. Paul Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine, returned to Britain on a chartered plane carrying around 200 dogs and cats over the weekend. On Monday, one of her allies, animal rights activist Dominic Dyer, suggested Carrie Johnson had influenced her husband and encouraged him to speak to Ben Wallace, the Secretary of Defense, before Farthing got hold of him. the green light to leave Afghanistan. Ben Wallace did it because he was forced to do it when the PM returned [from a G7 summit last week] and I have no doubt that Carrie was in on it as well, saying it was turning out to be a disaster, Dyer said. He said he provided information to Carrie Johnson, a passionate animal rights activist. I didn’t ask him to contact me, I just said if there was anything you could do or raise your concerns. Others were doing the same from different sources, Dyer added. He claimed Wallace then turned around with the minister tweeting at 1:33 a.m. on Wednesday about clearing the flight – after being coached by the prime minister. A Downing Street spokesperson strongly denied Dyers’ account, saying: This claim is false. It was an operational decision. Neither the Prime Minister nor Ms Johnson were involved. The Defense Department declined to comment, but sources have dismissed claims that the Farthings flight was delayed or blocked. Farthing was reportedly told that security and airport access were the issues rather than a booking slot. Wallace said on Twitter last week: Let’s share some facts: 1. No one, at any time, has blocked a flight. This is a total myth and is being peddled as if this is the reason the animal was not evacuated. 2. I never said I wouldn’t facilitate. I said no one would be allowed to skip the line. Farthing meanwhile admitted his emotions got the better of him when he left a curse-laden message for Wallaces adviser Peter Quentin. A recording, obtained by The Times, captured Farthing berating Quentin earlier in the week, accusing him of blocking efforts to organize the robbery. Farthing said he is still trying to ensure the safe evacuation of 68 Afghan animal shelter workers and their families, including the elderly and children, who have been allowed to come to Britain. He said staff at his animal shelter told him to leave without them after airport entry attempts were rejected by Taliban fighters and after the United States changed entry rules at the airport.

