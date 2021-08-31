Queen Born, Mr. Kool, Glorious Destiny and Beauteous Maximus please





Queen Born, Mr. Kool, Glorious Destiny and Beauteous Maximus were thrilled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (August 30).

Outdoor sand: 600m: Wind Symbol (Yash Narredu), Off Shore Breeze (-) 42.5. The former maintains the shape. Mystical Magician (rb), Glorious Symphony (C. Umesh) 48. Flame Of Diablo (Ramnandan) 47. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 45. Easy. Maverick Mitchell (Ramandeep), Roger O’More (A. Imran Khan) 47. Conscious Guardian (M. Bhaskar) 46.

800m: Tudor Treasure (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/43. Well moved. Including Dilly Dally (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600 / 43.5. M. Kool (R. Rupesh), Glorious Destiny (Nikhil Naidu) 56, 600/41. They rained. Full bloom (Shyam Kumar) 1-0.5, 600 / 44.5. Hurry. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-2.5, 600 / 46.5. Freely moved. Wisaka (rb), Storm Flag (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. Excellent Phoenix (Ramandeep) 1-0, 600/45. Expanded.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Akshay) 1-15, 800 / 58.5, 600/44. Very well. Megasthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800 / 58.5, 600 / 44.5. Not extended. Queen Born (Yash Narredu) 1-13, 800/56, 600 / 42.5. She was moving well within herself. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-14, 800 / 58.5, 600 / 44.5. Well trained. Beau Maximus (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43. In good condition. Marshall (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600 / 45.5. Pushed into the last part. Booms Lang (rb) 1-14.5, 800 / 59.5, 600 / 45.5. Easy. Awakening (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Interior sand:

1000m: Gallant Star (J. Paswan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice (indoor sand): 1000m: Autumn shower (Muzaffar Alam), Artic Star (rb), Fine Teak (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-2.5. Autumn Shower finished a distance ahead. Epistoiary (rb), Country’s Genius (Koshi Kumar), Star Of Texas (Azfar Syeed) 1-6. They jumped well. Subjucate (Kuldeep Singh), Wise Don (rb) 1-9.5. They made a good jump. Fast Car (rb), Charliez Star (S. Sunil) 1-9. They jumped well and ended up together. Antigua (rb) 1-6.5. Did a slow jump and was brushed off. Romantic Bay (Inayat), Starlight (A. Ayaz Khan) and Stern Maiden (R. Rupesh) 1-3.5. Romantic Bay who took an impressed fly jump. Sir Baffert (rb) Hope and Glory (C. Umesh) 1-4.5. The latter finished five lengths in front. Sifan (rb), Star Proof (N. Murugan), Carnoustie (K. Lakhan) 1-6. The trio made a good jump. Samdaniya (Koshi Kumar), Vulture (Azfar Syeed) 1-7.5. Former jumped well and finished far ahead. Star Mode (Rajendra Singh), Grass Lord (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar) 1-24. They did a good jump and were completely released after passing 800m. Alwaysastar (rb), Platini (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5. They jumped well and finished level. Artistryy (A. Ayaz Khan), Historian (S. Sunil) and Roses In My Dreams (rb) 1-7. They jumped well and finished in that order.

Noted Sunday (August 29): Outdoor sand: 600m: Farewell (rb) 44. In a hurry. Full of surprise (Ramnandan) 45.5. Practice. Sparkleberry (Ramnandan) 46.5. Gingersnap (Ramnandan) 46.

800m: My opinion (Koshi Kumar) 1-3, 600 / 47.5. Easy. Royal Pearl (rb), Knight Envied (Shahar Babu) 57, 600 / 42.5. The latter finished with three lengths ahead. Emissary (rb), Abilitare (rb) 59, 600 / 43.5. They were exhorted in the last part. Cavallo Veloce (Shahar Babu), Royal Mint (rb) 55.5, 600 / 41.5. They are beautifully made.

1000m: Amendment (Nikhil Naidu), Emelda (C. Umesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600 / 42.5. Old too good. Renegade (rb) 1-15, 800 / 58.5, 600 / 43.5. Pushed. Devils Magic (rb) 1-12, 800 / 55.5, 600 / 41.5. Responded well to requests.

Rated Saturday (August 28): Interior sand: 1000m: Benin Bronze (rb), Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-17, 800/59, 600 / 43.5. They finished level, old better. Mr. Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16, 800 / 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

Outdoor sand: 600m: Pacific (rb) 46.5.

800m: Rajputana (rb) 58.5, 600 / 43.5. Hurry.

