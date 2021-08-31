Afghanistan united MPs from all parties in move that could spell disaster for conservatives at the polls







It is clear that the failed withdrawal of governments from Afghanistan has shocked members of Parliament across the House of Commons. While this may seem to reflect only Westminster’s frustration, unifying the opposing poles of the political spectrum could prove disastrous for Tories at the polls.

The government has failed on two fronts. First, the rapid pace of the withdrawal, which allowed the Taliban to seize power as the Afghan army collapsed around them. Afghan forces were far from ready for a full Taliban assault, especially without the American and British airstrikes which had been the only thing that had kept them from entering Kabul much earlier.

This military disaster united left and right to claim, title of the Daily mail Put it on what are they all dead for? The outright anger that after two decades Western forces withdrew just as the Afghan army was unable to defend itself could form the basis of an electoral coalition against the conservatives.

This would be particularly evident in the north of England, where polls have shown that confidence in our armed forces and respect for our servicemen are high. Around 35% of those polled in London have fairly high confidence in the British armed forces, while this figure rises to around 50% in the north.

If this matures in the minds of the electorate in the next general election, it could serve to undo much of the ground Boris Johnson has made, especially in the former Labor centers in the North East.

It would be particularly dangerous for Boris Johnson in the northern regions where the criticism generally leveled at Labor is that the party is not proud of this country. If an estimated 457 British servicemen died unsuccessfully in Afghanistan, the electorate might begin to perceive the priorities of the two main parties very differently.

The second failure that has united political ends could be the seemingly looming humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan. As a direct result of the Taliban’s twisted ideology, women and girls will be excluded from education and work outside the home.

The Taliban is also reported to be going door-to-door, actively seeking out Afghans who have worked with Western forces, whether as translators, journalists or guards at the UK embassy. Many of these people have been told they will not be eligible to seek refuge in the UK, which has been criticized by politicians from Iain Duncan Smith to Lisa Nandy as needlessly cruel.

Alongside this failure to stem the violation of the human rights of many Afghans are the recent cuts to the international aid budget. There was a 78 percent cut in direct aid to Afghanistan just as the British government decided to leave it to its own devices. The electoral impact on the hearts of Tories in the south of England could be enormous.

As we saw in the Chesham and Amersham byelections, those voters who overwhelmingly believe that the UK should be a force for good in the world and have an obligation to the world’s poorest have given a hammer blow to the Conservatives. Along with the tactical vote, CCHQ must be concerned that across the country, but especially in southern England, support for British aid spending has increased. The most recent poll since the cuts were announced shows that more than half, 53% of respondents support increasing our aid budget.

Criticism of these cuts from Tory MPs who represent the blue hearts of the original counties, including Theresa May, has been clear and if this view is amplified across the region, the Blue Wall could be on the verge of turning. to yellow.

Many on both sides of the political divide believe that the UK should not be drawn into US military interventions. But Boris Johnson will have a hard time convincing anyone that he was not forced into a pullout by Joe Biden.

Only 1% of the British believe that the Western allies won the war in Afghanistan. The humanitarian catastrophe and the decision to simply hand Afghanistan over to the same terrorists we were trying to defeat in the first place could prove extremely costly for the Conservatives at the ballot box.

Tom Hinchcliffe is Senior Director of Communications for Labor MP Fabian Hamilton