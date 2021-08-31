Religion Minister plans to send 100 mosque imams to UAE ahead of Jokowi visit





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Worship Ruby Cholil Qoumas aims to send 100 people from Indonesia to become mosque imams in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of President Joko Widodo’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in November. “This year they (UAE) have asked for 100 (people), next year 100, we are continuing it so that before President Jokowi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for November, this target of 100 can be achieved.” , Yaqut said. said in a meeting with DPR Commission VIII on Monday (8/30/2021). Yaqut said his party had so far captured only 33 imams out of the target of 200 people requested by the UAE. Read also: The Ministry of Religion is looking for a Mosque Imam for the United Arab Emirates, here are the conditions and how to register He admitted that the selection of imams was slow as the UAE had three very onerous requirements, namely memorizing the Quran, being able to speak Arabic, and having the status of reciter or being able to read the Quran correctly. “Now, finding a combination of these three things is very difficult,” said Yaqut. Yaqut explained that sending mosque imams to the UAE is a strategic part of bilateral cooperation between the Indonesian and UAE governments. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Imams sent later will also become Indonesian ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates. In front of the council members, Yaqut also asked for help so that the goal of sending 100 mosque imams to the UAE could be met. Read also: The Ministry of Religion urges future Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated against Covid-19 “Who knows, among our relatives, neighbors, or who we are, who meet these three criteria, we can encourage them to become imams of mosques in the United Arab Emirates,” he said. Earlier, the director of Islamic information at the Ministry of Religion, Syamsul Bahri, said that the imam of a mosque in Indonesia was wanted because of his understanding of Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah. It is an added value in addition to the ability to read the Quran. “Indonesia has many Islamic educational institutions. Muslims are moderate, behave in a noble manner, understand the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaah and the way of thinking is wasathiyah (moderate),” said Syamsul, quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Religion. , Friday (8/13/2021).

