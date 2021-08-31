PM high-level group monitoring situation in Afghanistan: sources





The group formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed a high-level group to focus on India’s immediate priorities given the evolving situation in Afghanistan, sources said. The group will include Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials. The group has met regularly in recent days, sources said. Key issues including the safe return of stranded Indians and the travel of Afghan nationals (especially minorities) to India were discussed. He was also informed that the territory of Afghanistan is in no way used for terrorism directed against India. The group also followed the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the resolution adopted this morning by the UN Security Council. Under the Indian presidency, the Security Council adopted a resolution demanding that the territory of Afghanistan not be used to threaten a country or harbor terrorists. Today is the last day of the evacuation of the war-torn nation currently in the hands of the Taliban. Last night, US forces abandoned Kabul airport, from which more than 123,000 people have fled for their lives. There is still no clarity on the formation of a government in Kabul, more than two weeks after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital. On August 26, the government held a multi-party meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where it said the Taliban had broken promises made during the talks in Doha. The agreement called for a two-week ceasefire on all sides in exchange for the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani and the opening of talks on the establishment of a transitional government. During the meeting, Jaishankar said India’s priority was the evacuation of stranded nationals and, in the long run, friendship with the Afghan people. “We brought back most of the Indians … not all of them. Some couldn’t make it for yesterday’s flight. We will definitely try to bring everyone back. We have an electronic visa policy in place and the government is firmly committed to ensuring a full evacuation as soon as possible, “Jaishankar said at the meeting.

