ANALYSIS: China extends control with crackdown on online gambling

BEIJING (AP) The hugely popular online games and celebrity culture in China are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party’s campaign to encourage the public to live up to its vision of a powerful and healthier country.

The message? Play less, study and work more.

Rules that go into effect Wednesday cut children’s play time by more than two-thirds to three hours per week. It coincides with a campaign to curb what the party sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities online.

Adolescents are the future of the motherland, the Press and Publications Administration said on Monday in a statement accompanying the rules of the game.

The measures come on top of a pace of initiatives under President Xi Jinping over the past half-decade that seek to influence the public and businesses to align with the party’s political and economic goals.

This appears to be part of China’s efforts to ensure that the government is at the forefront in all aspects of the lives of its citizens, said Paul Haswell, who heads technology law firm Pinsent Masons, media and communications for the Asia-Pacific region.

Xi called for national rejuvenation to restore China to its rightful place as a world leader, with the ruling party ruling fields ranging from economics and technology to culture, education, religion and the society.

The party is the leader of everything, says a paper on Xi Jinping’s theory in the new era of Chinese socialism released in 2018.

The few remaining dissidents in China have been jailed or intimidated into silence.

The party is deploying a system known as Social Credit to track every individual and business in China and punish missteps ranging from dealing with business partners who violate environmental rules to waste.

Beijing has launched a barrage of anti-monopoly, data security and other measures from the end of 2020. It aims to strengthen control over Internet giants, including games and media service social Tencent Holding Ltd., the e-commerce service Alibaba Group and the carpool service Didi. Global Inc.

Online gaming is viewed by regulators as a political danger because users can socialize while playing, and it is more difficult than other activities to monitor or control, Haswell said. This adds to the risk that users might organize and voice their dissent.

An official panel was established in 2018 to examine ethical issues or ensure that the games comply with parties’ positions on human rights, foreign relations and other issues.

Monday’s announcement made it clear that Beijing’s concern centers on the ability of young Chinese people to contribute to the economy.

Protecting the physical and mental health of minors is linked to the vital interests of the broad masses of the people and the culture of newcomers in the era of national rejuvenation, the publishing agency said.

This reflects official unease over the need to ensure that China has enough future skilled workers at a time when the workforce has shrunk over the past decade and is expected to continue to decline.

Xi’s government appears to believe that China is spending too much time and energy on entertainment and consumer services instead of the manufacturing and high-tech industry that Beijing sees as a strategic priority.

Under pressure from parties, Tencent, Alibaba and others pledged to spend billions of dollars on their priorities of developing processor chips, robots and other technologies rather than their core businesses.

On Saturday, the Weibo Corp. suspended thousands of fan club and entertainment news accounts.

The platforms have also been banned from posting celebrity lists ranked by popularity.

A popular actress, Zhao Wei, has disappeared from streaming platforms without explanation. His name has been removed from the credits of films and television programs.

Another actress, Zheng Shuang, was fined 299 million yuan ($ 46 million) for tax evasion in a warning to celebrities to be positive role models for society.

The crackdown has been financially devastating for gaming operators, including Tencent. Investor anxiety about the potential loss of revenue has caused Tencents’ stock market value to fall by more than $ 300 billion and those of its smaller competitors by more than $ 300 billion.

The irony is that China is home to a growing number of extremely talented game developers, Haswell said.

In early August, an official newspaper called online gambling spiritual opium, an explosive charge in a system that linked the use of opium in the 19th century to the seizure of Chinese territory by the colonial powers.

In 2018, Beijing froze new game approvals, citing concerns that children’s eyesight could suffer. Reports at the time indicated that propaganda officials had taken a prominent role in regulation.

Game developers already had to submit their latest titles for official approval before they could be released. Regulators also called on developers to add nationalist themes.

In 2019, game users under the age of 18 were banned from playing between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Before the new rules, Tencent, also known for its WeChat messaging service, had already reduced the time children could play popular games to one hour a day, instead of 90 minutes. It installed measures, including facial recognition, to confirm that other users were adults.

Businessmen and economists warn the party could hurt the economy by shutting down the thriving games, entertainment and other online industries that have generated jobs and wealth.

So far, that’s a price the ruling party seems to want to force China to pay.

___

McDonald has reported on China for the Associated Press since 1997. Soo, who reported from Singapore, covers Chinese technology for AP.