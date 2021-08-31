PM Modi’s Gatishakti program to ensure the timely implementation of NIP projects; minimal cost overruns





On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Gatishakti, an infrastructure development program that is expected to boost employment opportunities as well as the productivity of industries. The ambitious Gatishakti program, worth Rs 100 lakh crore, will provide the framework for the rapid implementation of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) initiative with minimal cost overruns, the transport secretary said truck drivers Giridhar Aramane. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Gatishakti, an infrastructure development program that is expected to boost employment opportunities as well as the productivity of industries. According to a report from the PTI, the initiative should be launched in September. The National Infrastructure Pipeline was launched with as many as 6,835 projects and since then the numbers have increased. During the period of fiscal year 2020-25, the projects identified under this program are expected to require an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore. These two initiatives will play a major role in boosting infrastructure development activities in the country which is striving to become a $ 5,000 billion economy in the near future. The implementation of the PIN will therefore be a huge problem without Gatishakti. Thus, it is essential that Gatishakti be implemented with the NIP so that full effectiveness is reaped, said the secretary of road transport. Aramane, while answering a question, said that the whole process of launching InvIT has been completed, that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also discussed with various investors and that there is a very good answer. . He added that Canadian pension funds have shown interest in NHAI InvIT. In addition, other foreign investors are also interested, he mentioned. National FIIs as well as other companies involved in the toll contracts will also be interested in taking the stake, said Aramane, who is also the chairman of NHAI. In terms of investments, there will be no problems, according to him. According to a recent document from Niti Aayog, the issue of NHAI InvIT should be placed in private and the indicative fundraising value of the current current tranche is around Rs 5,000 crore. Fundraising as well as the list of shows are expected to be completed in fiscal 22, subject to market conditions and the stabilization of toll revenues following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the document. The first tranche of InvIT will likely consist of 586 kilometers of national road assets in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar. NHAI is also exploring the second installment of the InvIT follow-up show, he noted. Regarding the award of new projects by NHAI in the year 2021-2022, this year’s achievements were better than the previous year, Aramane said. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

