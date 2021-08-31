Chinese media backs rant calling for extension of crackdown





A blogger’s tirade widely endorsed by Chinese state media called for a snowballing overhaul of Beijing’s regulations to target the high costs of housing, education and health care while instituting far-reaching reforms in finance and cultural industries. “This is a transformation from a capital-centered approach to a people-centered approach,” the writer said, adding that those who sought to block in-depth reform efforts would be “rejected. “. The comment, originally posted by a popular nationalist blogger, was shared by China’s largest state and party-controlled media, including the Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily and CCTV TV channel. , indicating the large degree of state support. It was released as investors and businesses across China braced for the next stage in Beijing’s sweeping tech crackdown, which has already hit the e-commerce, education, fintech, ridesharing sectors. and gaming and has raised allegations of abuse of laws governing data security, antitrust enforcement, and worker and consumer rights. The commentary claimed that the litany of recent “rectification actions” heralded a “profound revolution”. “The capital market will no longer become a paradise for capitalists to get rich overnight. . . the cultural market will no longer be a sissy and news star’s paradise and public opinion will no longer be able to revere Western culture, ”said the blogger, who writes under the pseudonym Li Guangman Ice Point Commentary. The wave of regulatory action has cast doubt on China’s tech sector, costing the valuations of tech companies and the wealth of their founders billions of dollars. Investors, including China’s leading tech funder SoftBank, have suspended funding activities until the veil of uncertainty dissipates. advised Industry turmoil continued this week. On Monday, a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping approved plans for tighter control of monopolies and pollution. The next day, China’s main securities regulator warned of a crackdown on private equity funds that had strayed from supporting innovation and start-ups. However, Raymond Yeung, chief economist for China at ANZ, pointed to recent tempered comments from Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Communist Party’s central finance office, who “represents the party’s economic authority” and sought reassurance. the public that China does not “repeat its” far left “policies” – a reference to the chaos of the Mao era. “In our view, the latest rhetoric signals a significant shift in economic policy towards reallocation of resources as Chinese leaders recognize the constraints imposed by the impending economic downturn over the next few years,” Yeung wrote in a research note. . Under a new brand of “Xiconomics,” said Yeung, “the authorities will likely lead the portfolio of financial institutions with the aim of benefiting specific segments, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.” “The raison d’être of ‘common prosperity’ is to support long-term consumption, although this political orientation is seen as an obstacle to income growth and the accumulation of wealth,” he said. added, referring to Xi’s comments which pointed to a stronger emphasis on the redistribution of wealth. Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing <> #TechAsia weekly newsletter Your crucial guide to the billions of dollars won and lost in the world of Asia Tech. An organized menu of exclusive news, precise analysis, smart data and the latest tech buzz from the FT and the Nikkei Register here in one click

