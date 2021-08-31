President Kovind, Vice President Naidu and Prime Minister Modi express sorrow over loss of life in Nagaur road accident

In Rajasthan, 12 people were killed and six injured in a road accident at Balaji Mod near Nokha in Nagaur district early in the morning. The accident occurred when a trailer collided head-on with a cruise vehicle. Eight people died instantly and four injured died of their wounds while receiving treatment at Nokha hospital.

Six injured were transferred to Bikaner district hospital. The victims of the accident were residents of Sajankhedav Daulatpur in Madhya Pradesh. Expressing sorrow over the accident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his sadness at the loss of life in a road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan. In a tweet today, the president said he was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of many worshipers in a traffic accident. He offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his sadness at the loss of life in a road accident in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. In a tweet today, the vice president said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life in a traffic accident. He offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness at the loss of life in a road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan. In a tweet, Mr. Modi wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Prime Minister approved an ex gratia donation of two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the crash. The wounded would receive 50,000 rupees.