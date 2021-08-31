Politics
President Kovind, Vice President Naidu and Prime Minister Modi express sorrow over loss of life in Nagaur road accident
In Rajasthan, 12 people were killed and six injured in a road accident at Balaji Mod near Nokha in Nagaur district early in the morning. The accident occurred when a trailer collided head-on with a cruise vehicle. Eight people died instantly and four injured died of their wounds while receiving treatment at Nokha hospital.
Six injured were transferred to Bikaner district hospital. The victims of the accident were residents of Sajankhedav Daulatpur in Madhya Pradesh. Expressing sorrow over the accident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.
President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his sadness at the loss of life in a road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan. In a tweet today, the president said he was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of many worshipers in a traffic accident. He offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his sadness at the loss of life in a road accident in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. In a tweet today, the vice president said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life in a traffic accident. He offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness at the loss of life in a road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan. In a tweet, Mr. Modi wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
The Prime Minister approved an ex gratia donation of two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the crash. The wounded would receive 50,000 rupees.
Sources
2/ https://newsonair.com/2021/08/31/president-kovind-pm-modi-express-grief-over-loss-of-lives-in-nagaur-road-accident/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]