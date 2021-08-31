Xis’ anti-screen campaign to reshape family time





Lin Wowo, 5, talks to her friend via Facetime on an iPad in a bedroom at her home in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus on February 25, 2020. Photo taken on February 25, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song – RC2HBF9KK6NE

HONG KONG, Aug.31 (Reuters Breakingviews) – President Xi Jinping wants to reshape family time in China at the expense of the private sector. New rules limit children to three hours of video games per week to fight smartphone addiction. The financial blow looks manageable for gaming giants like Tencent (0700.HK). But the president wants to move children away from screens towards healthier activities, which will require tougher measures. The last restrictions are strict. Minors under 18 are only allowed one hour of play on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on public holidays. The previous rule allowed them to play an hour and a half on any day and three hours on holidays. Investors in Hong Kong quickly took some $ 20 billion from Tencent’s market value, or about 4%, on the news. The sale extended to competitors NetEase (9999.HK) and Bilibili (9626.HK). Tencent’s hit “Honor of Kings” is so popular that it was referred to by state media in a recent column calling video games “spiritual opium.” Still, the $ 575 billion company insists its systems of identity verification and game time limits are adequate. The last edging shouldn’t hit the end result too hard. In the three months leading up to June, under-16s made up just 2.6% of its domestic gaming revenue. The official loathing for video games is compounded by concerns about the myopia epidemic in the country, a combined side effect of constant jamming and screen glare. An estimated 81% of high school students are nearsighted, according to government figures cited by state media in June; Xi is officially concerned, as is the military. The government has already banned for-profit tutoring and lobbied to reduce homework loads. To prevent children from simply switching to other forms of on-screen entertainment, more restrictions online are likely. The authorities are also preparing to reverse decades of systemic underinvestment in fitness infrastructure such as public sports facilities and parks. Parents will feel the change. Workaholics will have a harder time forcing children on guardians or using addicting games and apps as de facto babysitters, but the government is also trying to cut overtime. In the longer term, it might be healthy for Chinese families, but not so much for businesses. To follow @mak_robyn on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – China’s National Press and Publishing Administration released new rules on August 30 that allow people under the age of 18 to play video games for up to one hour a day, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They can also play for an hour, at the same time, on holidays. – “Teenagers are the future of our homeland,” state news service Xinhua said, quoting an anonymous NPPA spokesperson. “The protection of the physical and mental health of minors is linked to the vital interests of the people and the culture of the young generation in the era of national renewal.” – Tencent shares were down 3.4% to HK $ 449.80 by mid-morning on August 31. Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

