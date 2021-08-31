Assam: PM Modi examines flood situation on appeal with CM Sarma; provides all possible support | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Tuesday with Himanata Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, to take stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. During the call, PM Modi also ensured all possible support from the Center to help alleviate the situation. “I pray for the safety and well-being of those who live in the affected areas,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

Sarma also informed about his conversation with Prime Minister Modi via his Twitter account. “The current flood has severely affected people’s livelihoods. My gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji to be by our side in this hour of crisis, “he wrote on the microblogging site.

Assam has been struggling with flooding for several weeks. According to the Flood Notification and Information Management System (FRIMS) report, 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam were affected due to flooding caused by torrential rains. These villages are inhabited by no less than 363,135 people, he also said.

According to the report, 44 relief centers which include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centers have been opened in the state to help flood victims. A total of 1,619 people have found refuge in these relief camps. Although no human casualties have been reported in the flooding so far, the rising waters continue to pose a threat to the state’s wildlife.

However, officials from the national disaster management authority hoped the situation would improve in the coming days. The water levels of the main rivers show a decreasing trend and there is no warning for more heavy rainfall in the coming days. Hopefully the situation will improve quickly soon. Fortunately, no human deaths have been reported across the state so far, said Dhiraj Saud, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s project coordinator.