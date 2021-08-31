Which countries still sell coal to China?





In April, amid a controversial trade dispute and unofficial coal embargo between China and Australia, Oilprice speculated that the winner of the battle may not be one of the nations involved, but the United States. While China refused imports of Australian coal, other coal-producing countries were only too happy to step up and meet demand. Now, as the dust settles, it’s clear that the winner was not just the United States, but other less likely contenders including India, Indonesia, Mongolia and Russia. While China has spoken of a big decarbonization game, the nation still consumes gargantuan volumes of coal on a day-to-day basis, with coal accounting for more than half of the country’s consumption. energy mix. President Xi Jinping surprised the world with his surprisingly high climate commitments at the end of 2020, when he pledged that China would reach peak oil consumption by 2030 only, then achieve full carbon neutrality by 2060. At the same time Beijing was making these promises on one side of its mouth , however, China was also increasing coal production at a time in the country and abroad, jeopardizing global climate goals while presenting itself as a leader in the decarbonization initiative. China’s dependence on coal is such that when China stepped up its trade with Australia by instituting an informal boycott of Australian coal, entire Chinese cities turned dark. The unofficial embargo was only the latest in a much longer saga heightened political tensions between China and Australia over the past two years. “Relations between the two nations deteriorated last year after Australia backed an international inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” CNBC reported in late 2020. Coal did not was not the only Australian asset to be boycotted, but the disproportionate effects of the coal ban “revealed how far China is willing to go for some geopolitical weaponry,” as Oilprice reported in April. This year. The story continues Related: Oil Marks Strong Recovery The blackouts did not last long, however, as coal producers around the world stepped up to fill gaps left in the vast demand from the world’s largest coal importer, as well as to buy Australian coal at a discount. In April, at the height of the saga, when Australian coal ships ran aground in Chinese waters, India purchased a save the amount Australian thermal coal. South Korea, Japan and Taiwan also bought increased amounts of cheap Australian thermal coal, which was suddenly much more affordable than its South African counterpart of similar quality. These disruptions continue to impact global supply chains. “Global trade flows will adjust on their own with Australian coal flowing to Indian and European markets and South African and Colombian sources entering China,” said Winston Han, chief analyst at China Coal Transportation. and Distribution Association. recently cited by Reuters. Importers of thermal coal have not been the only beneficiaries of the dispute between China and Australia. “The ban has also benefited coal exporters in Indonesia, Mongolia and Russia as Chinese buyers switch suppliers, according to the latest Chinese customs data,” Reuters reported, noting that Indonesian coal miners have signed a $ 1.5 billion supply agreement with China in November 2020. The United States, Canada and Russia also have reaped the benefits China’s increased appetite for high-quality metallurgical coal outside Australia. China had to pay extra for this type of coal used in the steelmaking process because American coal is more expensive and has higher shipping costs. This race for coal market share comes at a time when pundits are pleading with world leaders and industry leaders to leave the coal in the ground. This month, UN Secretary General António Guterres introduced the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a “red code for humanity” which must sound like a “death knell for coal”. But as we have reached the tipping point of global warming, the trade and consumption of coal in China shows that coal will not be eradicated overnight. By Haley Zaremba for OilUSD More reads on Oil Octobers: Read this article on OilPrice.com

