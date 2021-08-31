Insult of the martyrs: Rahul Gandhi denounces the overhaul of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial





The attack on the former congressman came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex to the nation on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the overhaul of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an insult to martyrs, saying only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult. The attack on the former congressman came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex to the nation on Saturday. During the event, Mr. Modi also digitally inaugurated the galleries of the Memorial Museum. The event also showcased the multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to modernize the complex. Marking a report on social media outrage at the overhaul of the memorial, Mr Gandhi tweeted: Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. I am the son of a martyr – I will not tolerate the insult of the martyrs at any cost, he said in a Hindi tweet. We are against this indecent cruelty. In another tweet, Mr Gandhi said those who did not fight for freedom cannot understand those who did. Emphasizing that it is the country’s duty to protect its history, Prime Minister Modi said the events of the past teach us and give us a direction to move forward. As part of the inaugural event, a wreath laying ceremony was also held and two minutes of silence were observed in memory of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A sound and light show was organized to describe the events of the day of the massacre. Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds injured on April 13, 1919 when British troops indiscriminately fired at an unarmed rally of thousands who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against Rowlatt’s Law which had prolonged the repressive measures in time of war.

