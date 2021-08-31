Geely plans to share employee rewards plan as part of “common prosperity”





BEIJING – Geely Automobile announced on Monday that it had proposed a program to allocate shares to employees as part of a “common prosperity” plan. The Chinese government is encouraging companies to implement wealth-sharing initiatives as part of a “common prosperity” campaign defined by President Xi Jinping to reduce inequalities in the world’s second-largest economy by increasing the incomes of groups in the world. low income and limiting excessive wealth among individuals. As part of the program planned by Geely, the automaker will issue up to 350 million new shares for employees, which is about 3.56% of the current total number of shares issued by the company, Geely said in a report. document filed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Geely, China’s largest non-state automaker, currently has a market capitalization of over HK $ 264 billion ($ 33.90 billion). The company said that after the adoption of the plan, its board of directors will initially award 167 million shares to 10,884 selected participants. Geely’s board of directors has approved the program and the company will seek approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to implement it, the company said. Geely is based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, a trade hub that is a pilot area of ​​the government’s “common prosperity” initiative announced in June. Earlier this month, Tencent announced it would invest 50 billion yuan ($ 7.71 billion) to promote “common prosperity” in China. Four decades ago, the reforms that triggered China’s free market economy allowed for the accumulation of vast personal wealth, with hundreds of billionaires stricken in the still openly socialist country, deepening inequalities, especially between urban and rural areas.

