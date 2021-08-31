Inside the Huarong bailout that rocked the Chinese financial elite

(Bloomberg) – The numbers circulating through official Beijing were even worse than feared.

It sounded like one of the biggest losers in modern Chinese history. But who, if any, would be willing to clean up the mess of China Huarong Asset Management Co., the nations on the brink of bad banking?

Its long-delayed financial results – at the time, still unknown to the world – reached Chinese authorities in mid-July. The numbers were so dire that regulators were reluctant to approve them. They feared that any association with Huarong would harm their careers.

The Ministry of Finance, which has controlled Huarong since its inception, was eager to hand over the keys – quickly. Part of the Chinese sovereign wealth fund considered gambling, but after going through the books, first wanted money from the powerful People’s Bank of China. The idea was rejected.

Finally, eyes turned to another wealthy and powerful state-owned company, Citic Group, and the people there started to sweat. They feared that they would be the ones to be blamed if things continued to go wrong.

Regardless, it looks like Huarong is getting his rescue. Beijing is not ready to see a state-owned enterprise as large and connected as this one collapse – to let Huarong become, in effect, a Lehman Brothers of China. After months of anxiety, the case is settled for now: Huarong will receive financial assistance from Citic and several other state-backed companies. A potentially disastrous defect has been avoided. Bondholders expire. The shareholders look like they’ve been put out to dry. The domestic history of China’s too big to fail moment reaches the highest levels of the nation’s financial power structure. It winds its way through ministries and regulatory agencies where technocrats are already working to solve other bigger issues in the debt-ridden country’s financial system. Officials must walk a fine line. Until Huarong went into debt, few wondered whether Beijing would support the biggest state-owned companies in the event of a disaster.

The story continues

Today, after an era of corporate excess, President Xi Jinping is rampant. He wants to curb intoxicating borrowing, largely enabled by the core creditors’ assumption that state-owned enterprises are too big to fail without risking a full-fledged crisis.

This account has been pieced together from interviews with people in various parts of the Chinese government. Given the stakes, they spoke on condition of not being named.

Huarong’s rescue, announced on August 18, was the culmination of months of bureaucratic internal strife, ego-flexing, and renunciations. At the heart of the question is the question that investors have been asking themselves all along, and many still are: who is and who is not too big to fail in China? Huarong was refloated. Other less well-connected businesses may not be so lucky. Of particular concern is real estate giant China Evergrande Group, perhaps the country’s biggest financial concern today.

Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment in Frankfurt, says global investors can no longer be sure that every large company or state-owned enterprise will be bailed out in a pinch. This assumption is no longer valid, says Dergachev, who has invested in Huarong. Bond investors, he adds, will have to remain vigilant.

For years, China let companies like Huarong and Evergrande borrow heavily to grow. Xi has now alarmed foreign investors by redefining the relationship between the state and private companies and by subduing China’s internet giants and other industries. The crackdown wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in shareholder value.

Huarong was created after the Asian financial crisis of the 1990s to help protect Chinese banks. The idea was to have the bad bank absorb the sour loans that had been made to many public enterprises.

Then its long-time president, Lai Xiaomin, began to borrow heavily to expand into all kinds of businesses. Known as the god of wealth, Lai was later embroiled in a corruption scandal and then executed last January, just as Huarong’s troubles were grabbing the attention of the financial world.

In June, no one was under any illusions: Huarong needed help. But inside the company’s Beijing headquarters, employees were shocked at the mere suggestion that the powerful Huarong might become just another branch of another state-owned company. The Huarongs’ long-standing ties to the finance ministry conveyed status and prestige, and suggested a level of government support that, in better times, had meant cheap borrowing costs. Huarong’s leaders had relied on some sort of government aid but never imagined that their valuable connection with the finance ministry could be severed, according to people familiar with the matter.

And yet various regulators, motivated by individual interests, could not agree on who should take responsibility for Huarong or, more urgently, who should pay for it, according to people familiar with the matter. The numbers of offshore subsidiaries and onshore units have been counted over and over again. It was clear that Huarong had neither the time nor the money to save himself.

Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a branch of China’s sovereign wealth fund, has started kicking the tires. But he hoped the central bank would provide a loan to help fund a deal. The proposal was quickly rejected.

At the end of June, regulators called on Citic. The conglomerate is a ministerial-level financial powerhouse directly overseen by the Chinese cabinet, with more than $ 1,000 billion in assets.

For nearly two months, a Citic team pored over the books at Huarongs headquarters. Even at Citic, a Chinese company that is as hip as it gets, the political nature of the task raised eyebrows. Huarongs’ finances were so troubled and past relationships so strained that some members of the Citic team feared they would be blamed for the mess. They wanted reassurance that they would not be held responsible if the highest officials challenged a bailout later, one of the people said.

The numbers, audited by Ernst & Young, were dire. Huarong had lost 102.9 billion yuan ($ 15.9 billion) in 2020, more than its combined profits since its IPO in 2015. It canceled 107.8 billion yuan of bad investments. For two weeks, officials resisted approval of the results out of concern for their own careers. But time was running out: Huarong had to disclose the results, expected for months, by the end of August, otherwise he would be considered in technical default. The deadline was only a few weeks away.

Finally, the terms were drafted and the State Council, long silent on Huarong, blessed a bailout that combines a government bailout with more market-oriented recapitalization. Huarong will get about 50 billion yuan in new capital from an investor group headed by Citic, which will take majority stake from the finance ministry, people familiar with it said. Huarong is expected to raise another 50 billion yuan by selling non-core financial assets. On August 18, Huarong made public his huge losses and quickly responded to the news of his rescue.

Bondholders applauded. For the brave, Huarong might have been the trade of a lifetime: some of the perpetual bonds climbed to 97 cents from a low of 50 cents in May.

Market exuberance aside, many remain divided over the outlook from here. After news of the bailout, Moodys Investors Service downgraded Huarongs’ credit rating two notches to Baa2, just above the junk rating, and warned that more downgrades could be ahead. Fitch Ratings, meanwhile, revised its outlook from negative to positive. S&P Global is still considering a downgrade.

Equity investors are healing their wounds. Warburg Pincus was part of a group of strategic investors that bought a $ 2.4 billion stake in Huarong before its IPO in 2015, paying 2.12 yuan per share. Huarong stock was trading at HK $ 1.02, equivalent to 0.85 yuan, before being suspended in April. This translates to less than 0.3 times its book value at the end of June 2020.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Huarong did not respond to requests for comment. Citic and Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

Wu Qiong, Head of Bond Research at BOC International Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong, says few Chinese companies have as strong government backing as Huarong, even a sprawling developer like Evergrande. Huarong is highly publicized as a grassroots public financial institution, she said, adding that for Evergrande, the government has no strong incentive to save it, at least not directly involved like that.

David Loevinger, former senior coordinator for Chinese affairs at the US Treasury, said too big to fail doesn’t mean creditors won’t suffer any losses. Everyone believed that Huarong was too big to fail. Now you can’t say that with 100% certainty, he says. His advice to investors: choose wisely.

(Updates to add to analyst comments in the last two paragraphs)

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information.

2021 Bloomberg LP