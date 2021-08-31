India’s economy likely rebounded in April-June amid pandemic risks





April-June growth forecast at 20% y / y compared to 1.6% in January-March

Economists fear rising virus cases pose a risk to the recovery

The economy is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022/23

Government reforms to stimulate economic growth in the years to come

India to release GDP data at 1200 GMT NEW DELHI, Aug.31 (Reuters) – India’s economy likely rebounded in the April-June quarter after a deep recession last year, helped by improving manufacturing and despite a devastating second wave of cases of COVID-19. Asia’s third-largest economy has suffered one of the biggest hits among major economies, contracting 7.3% in 2020/21, after a nationwide lockdown early last year. But the economy was not hit as badly by the second wave in April-May this year due to less stringent shutdowns by state governments. However, many analysts say the risk of infections caused by the Delta variant and the slow pace of vaccinations in some states could hurt India’s growth momentum, with the economy likely not reaching its pre-level. the pandemic of about $ 2.9 trillion by the middle of the next fiscal year. year starting in April. A Reuters survey of 41 economists predicts that gross domestic product rose 20.0% in the June quarter from a year earlier, from a record 24.4% contraction in the same quarter a year more early. If the poll’s median forecast comes true, it would be the fastest growth since the mid-1990s, when official quarterly data were available, and up sharply from 1.6% the previous quarter. Read more The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has maintained its loose monetary policy, forecast annual growth of 9.5% for the current fiscal year, although it has warned of the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. Read more Many sectors like retail, auto sales, agricultural production, construction and exports have picked up since June, supporting the government’s claim of a rapid recovery, but some sectors such as transportation, tourism and consumer spending remain low. “Almost one million of the estimated 4 million trucks carrying goods over long distances are still off-road, affected by the closure of many businesses and a recent increase in cases of the virus in the state of Kerala and neighboring Tamil Nadu “said Anjani Mandal, CEO of Fortigo Logistics, based in Bengaluru. A spike in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant has caused supply chain disruptions for many manufacturers, which could weigh on factory output and exacerbate the gloom of an already fragile recovery, a- he declared. Unlike advanced economies, which have announced massive stimulus measures to support consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted for increased infrastructure spending, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and tax reforms to bolster growth prospects in the future. medium term, while providing free food grains to the poor. Read more “The government’s measures, if successful, could put the economy on a high growth path of 7.5-8% in the coming years,” said NR Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of the University of Economics of Bengaluru Ambedkar, while preventing short-term risks. year. ($ 1 = 73.4875 Indian rupees) Editing by Jacqueline Wong Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

