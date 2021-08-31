Xi Jinpings Simple Solution for Youth Video Game Addiction





It will become a rarer sight in China.

Photo: VCG / Visual China Group via Getty Images Fed up with your kids staring at their screens all day playing Roblox, Whatever? Frustrated by your inability to impose authority on them? Well maybe old fashioned bossyism is the solution. In order to combat what it sees as a special type of screen addiction, China has ordered game companies to no longer allow children under the age of 18 to play online video games from Monday to Friday. Thursday, and only let them play for one hour between 8 and 9 afternoons on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The Chinese agency implementing the regulation will also set up an anti-addiction service to which all online games will have to register. And game companies must implement real name verification to prevent kids from pretending to be adults to break the rules. The tough new regulations are part of an effort to tackle what a national media outlet has called the spiritual opium of gambling addiction earlier this month. (Internet giant TenCent took significant steps to limit gamers after this assessment, perhaps trying to get ahead of government mandates some of which had already been introduced in 2019.) But they are also part of a wider crackdown on private enterprise, from carpooling to e-commerce, that the Chinese government has instituted in recent months to align the country’s largest companies with President Xi Jinping’s core values. for the country. (Apparently he’s not a player.) Commenting on the new regulations, Peoples Daily, the most prominent newspaper of the Communist Party, nodded As the signal sent by this decision is very clear, the government can be ruthless when it comes to regulating the gaming industry. American parents, eat your hearts. Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world. Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and privacy notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/xi-jinpings-simple-solution-for-youth-video-game-addiction.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos