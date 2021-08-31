Meituan chief adopts Xi Jinping’s rhetoric of wealth redistribution





The Meituan chief has become the latest Chinese tech mogul to mirror President Xi Jinping’s recent rhetoric on wealth redistribution, vowing to review his company’s practices amid growing regulatory repression. Wang Xing, founder and general manager of the Beijing-based food delivery service, told investors on Monday that “common prosperity” was “written in the genes” of his business. Xi used the same phrase in an influential speech this month in which the Chinese president warned of the excessively high incomes of the world’s second-largest economy. “We will continue to actively implement compliance requirements, improve internal control mechanisms in all of our activities, perform in-depth self-reviews and actively rectify any issues to ensure full business compliance and avoid risks, ”Wang said. With a widespread crackdown in China’s tech sector accelerating, Wang added that Beijing’s actions were both a “warning and a motivation.” “We believe these regulatory changes are good for the sustainable development and orderly growth of the Internet platform economy,” Wang said, conceding that there would be short-term effects of “tuning” practices. the company. The vow to review compliance came after a tumultuous period for Meituan and its founder, which sparked a sharp drop in his company’s share price in May with a social media post that was widely interpreted as an attack veiled against Xi. In April, the company was the subject of China’s second antitrust investigation, weeks after Alibaba was fined a record $ 2.8 billion for abusing its dominant market position. In its filing of results on Monday, Meituan said the investigation was ongoing and warned that it “could be required to make changes to its business practices” and could face “significant” fines. The Beijing State Administration for Market Regulation revealed on Monday that it was investigating the 2018 acquisition of Mobike by Meituan, one of China’s leading bike-sharing companies. advised Despite the regulatory turmoil, Meituan reported robust second quarter revenue of Rmb 43.8 billion ($ 6.8 billion), a 77% gain from Rmb 24.7 billion during the same period a year earlier, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Meituan, which is backed by Chinese tech heavyweight Tencent, reported a net loss of Rmb 3.4 billion, its third consecutive quarterly loss, against a profit of Rmb 2.2 billion for the second quarter in 2020. It attributed this loss to its rapid expansion into new businesses. The company’s shares have lost almost half of their value since peaking in February, but they are still twice as high as in early 2020, after a successful rally last year. Wang also joined a clique of Chinese billionaires to step up philanthropic efforts, handing out millions of dollars to his former school and university in recent weeks in addition to more than $ 2 billion in donations to his personal charity in June. Adding further pressure on China’s tech industry, Beijing’s highest court said on Friday that a “996” overtime policy, under which employees work 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, was illegal. , while the country’s main internet regulator has released draft proposals outlining algorithmic monitoring of tech companies. Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing <> #TechAsia weekly newsletter Your crucial guide to the billions of dollars won and lost in the world of Asia Tech. An organized menu of exclusive news, precise analysis, smart data and the latest tech buzz from the FT and the Nikkei Register here in one click

