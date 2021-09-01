Boris Johnson moves forward with Covid vaccine passports in nightclubs despite backlash





Boris Johnson’s government intends to continue with plans to introduce Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs from the end of September, despite concerns from MPs and hospitality industry executives. The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Tuesday that plans for the program, announced in July, were still in place. We have outlined our intention to require our vaccination for nightclubs and certain other parameters and will communicate details on this in the coming weeks, they said. The program will require members of the public to show proof of their immunization status in order to access national venues and events. It follows speculation that the plans may have been scrapped after a backlash from backbench Tory MPs and industry executives, who warned that such rules could cost sites money. On Tuesday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said his party would oppose the project, while Labor had previously criticized the plans as unworkable. As expected, the government has warmed up its Covid ID card system, Sir Ed wrote on Twitter. They are divisive, impractical and costly, and the Liberal Democrats will oppose them. Admission came as The Guardian reported that new data showed some people would be more reluctant to get vaccinated if such passports were introduced. Analysis of 16,527 people, of whom 14,543 had not yet received both doses of the vaccine, found that almost 90% (87.8%) said their decision to receive a second dose would not be affected. through the introduction of the passport system. Two-thirds of the remaining 12.2 percent suggested they would be less likely to be vaccinated if passports were introduced, while the remaining third said they would be more prone. Lead author of the study, Dr Alex de Figueiredo, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said these percentages would be important if applied to the general population, according to The Guardian. The research, which will be published in the journal Lancet Clinical Medicine, also warns that the proposals are potentially divisive. This creates a risk of creating a divided society in which the majority are relatively secure, but there remain pockets of inferior vaccination where epidemics can still occur, the authors wrote in the article. Additional reports by the PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/covid-vaccine-passports-nightclubs-september-b1912144.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos