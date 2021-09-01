Trump’s National Security Advisor briefs House GOP on Afghanistan





Trump’s former national security adviser Robert O’Brien spoke to House Republicans for more than an hour on Tuesday, helping them develop their latest political offensive on Afghanistan, Axios has learned .

Why it matters: O’Brien is increasingly working with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) To help House Republicans in their efforts to regain a majority in 2022.

O’Brien recently joined McCarthy for his annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He will also appear alongside Minority Leader Wednesday at Presidential Library Richard Nixon in California, where the two will discuss the House Republicans’ foreign policy agenda with a conservative radio host. Hugh Hewitt.Aides is touting the event as McCarthy’s most important foreign policy speech to date before 2022.

What we hear: During the call, O’Brien presented members with a series of policy proposals focused on “rebuilding American credibility,” a source with direct knowledge of the call told Axios.

He said the perception of weakness is very provocative and warned that countries like China and Russia would seek to exploit the region after the US pulls out of Afghanistan. A proposal he supported includes the immediate dispatch of 250 M1 Abrams tanks to Poland to bolster its defense capabilities on Europe’s Eastern Front with Russia, as the Poles await the arrival of previously purchased American tanks. . United States to officially recognize it as a legitimate entity. Greg Smith, vice president of O’Brien’s consulting firm, American Global Strategies LLC, confirmed some details of the call to Axios.

But, But, But: While House Republicans hope to hit Democrats over withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration notes that the war was started by Republican George W. Bush and ended with another, Donald Trump.

Additionally, Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brokered a deal with the Taliban that prevented attacks on US forces in the country in exchange for a withdrawal by May 1 and the release of 5 000 Taliban prisoners. commanders, including those who have just taken control of Afghanistan. The deal was made while OBrien was a national security adviser.

President Biden emphasized in a speech Tuesday the Trump / Pompeo accords.

“And by the time I came to power, the Taliban had held the strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting almost half the country,” Biden said. “So we ended up with a simple decision: either follow through on the commitment made by the last administration and leave Afghanistan, or say we don’t go and hire tens of thousands more troops to return home. war.”

Go Further: House Republicans Target Democrats on Taliban Recognition

