Dominic Raab facing the barbecue of deputies on Afghanistan

The British Foreign Secretary will face a parliamentary grill on Wednesday as London and other Western capitals are accused of failing to anticipate how the Taliban would sweep Afghanistan after international forces withdrew.
The House of Commons special committee on foreign affairs will challenge Dominic Raab over his ministry’s failure to predict how the Afghan national forces would surrender or to prepare an early evacuation strategy.
The work of British diplomats and other officials on the ground in Afghanistan since the United States announced a withdrawal date 18 months ago will also be called into question, according to committee members.
One member said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had appeared completely “unfit” to anticipate and oversee the need for an earlier evacuation effort and that Raab would be challenged to know if he was in control.
He will also likely be prompted by revelations from The Times that Foreign Office staff left documents at the British Embassy with contact details of Afghans working for them.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been called on to sack Raab in recent weeks and the Foreign Secretary has been accused of appeasement after it emerged he had delegated urgent appeals over the ongoing crisis to lower ministers in the department then that he was on vacation in Greece.
Neil Coyle, Labor MP on the committee, said Raab “must explain why thousands of British citizens and allies have been left behind despite an 18-month warning of the need to leave”.
“He also needs to explain why the UK seems so isolated, with the US failing to inform our government of its decision to abandon Bagram. [air base] and refusing to extend the evacuation timeframe from Kabul airport.
Raab on Tuesday began to deflect blame from his own department and pointed to insufficient military and US intelligence for failing to predict that the country would fall into Taliban hands so quickly.
“The assessment was clearly wrong,” he told BBC Radio 4 ‘Today program. “It is certainly not the primary responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
He added that 5,000 British nationals were among the 17,000 people the UK had helped to leave the country since April.
Foreign affairs committee deputies said Raab had pledged to appear for only an hour on Wednesday, adding that this was just the start of their investigation into the government’s general failure to predict the crisis.
They said there would need to be a full investigation, which would include collecting evidence from the Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Defense, as well as former prime ministers.
Chris Bryant, a senior Labor MP on the committee, said there were questions about why the UK fell behind on the European External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic service , on the repatriation efforts of those still trying to flee the country.
“The European External Action Service has already set up people in all neighboring embassies ready to conduct resettlement programs and we have not done so,” he said.
“The biggest point is how we ended up in this terrible mess? Why were we so taken aback when we were the most exposed? ”
Many MPs have said they are helping people leave the country and Raab will face questions about preparations for the evacuation of eligible Afghan and British nationals who remain in the country.
Labor MPs have claimed they are dealing with thousands of cases of people eligible to leave. Raab insisted on Tuesday that the number of British nationals still in Afghanistan was in the “small hundreds”.
The Foreign Office said on Tuesday that 15 crisis response personnel will be deployed to Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan within the next 48 hours to help eligible British nationals and Afghans leave Afghanistan, to transit through third countries and reach the United Kingdom.
Number 10 said Johnson maintains full faith in Raab and has rejected media speculation that the Foreign Secretary will be “toast” in any impending reshuffle.
