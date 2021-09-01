Qatar warns Taliban isolation could lead to more instability | Asia News

Qatar’s foreign minister warned that Taliban isolation could lead to further instability and urged countries to engage with the movement to address security and socio-economic concerns in Afghanistan.

If we start to put conditions and stop this engagement, we will leave a void, and the question is who will fill this void ?, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday in Doha, alongside his German counterpart. . , Heiko Maas.

The Arab Gulf state, an ally of the United States, has become a key interlocutor of the Taliban, hosting the group’s political office since 2013.

No country recognized the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan after their capture of Kabul on August 15. Many western states have urged the group to form an inclusive government and respect human rights.

We believe that without commitment, we cannot make real progress on the security front or on the socio-economic front, Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that recognizing the Taliban as a government was not a priority.

The Qatari foreign minister also warned of any rise in terrorism after the US withdrawal and called for an inclusive government.

It is our role to always urge them (the Taliban) to have a broad government that includes all parties and not exclude any party.

During our talks with the Taliban, there has been no positive or negative response, al-Thani said, referring to recent talks between Qatar and the new Afghan leadership.

Taliban fighters celebrated with gunfire on Tuesday, hours after the last US forces abandoned Kabul, ending a frenzied airlift operation that saw more than 123,000 foreign nationals and Afghans flee.

Germany sees no way around Taliban talks

Maas, in turn, said he saw no way to speak with the Taliban.

Personally, I believe there is absolutely no way to have talks with the Taliban because we absolutely cannot afford to have instability in Afghanistan, he said.

It would help terrorism and have a huge negative impact on neighboring countries.

We are not looking at formal recognition issues, but we want to resolve existing issues regarding people in Afghanistan, German citizens, but also local staff who wish to leave the country.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said keeping Kabul airport open was of existential importance as Western countries now consider how to get more people out of the country.

Discussions are continuing over who will now run the Kabul airport.

U.S. officials said the airport was in poor condition, with much of its basic infrastructure degraded or destroyed.

The Taliban have asked Turkey to handle logistics while they maintain security control, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to pour cold water on the idea on Sunday.

Al Jazeeras senior political analyst Marwan Bishara said there appeared to be an emerging plan to alleviate a crisis in the post-war era in Afghanistan.

The road map is necessary to stabilize Afghanistan and avoid any strategic, political or military vacuum, as well as the emergence of extremist terrorist groups, he said.

Bishara said elements of the plan, such as demands for the airport and the formation of an inclusive government, will be monitored before world powers send aid to the Taliban.

The United States invaded Afghanistan and overthrew its Taliban government in 2001 following the Al Qaeda attacks of September 11, which the United States accused Afghanistan of harboring.

Western capitals fear that Afghanistan will once again become a safe haven for armed groups determined to attack them.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain were instrumental in the evacuation flights of citizens of Western countries, as well as interpreters, journalists and other Afghans.

The UK and US have said they will operate their Afghan missions from Doha.