Trump 2020 Legal Counsel Jenna Ellis Backs Republican Josh Mandel For Ohio Senate Seat





EXCLUSIVE Jenna Ellis, senior legal advisor to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, backs Ohio Republican candidate Josh Mandel for the US Senate.

Ahead of a Tuesday night rally where they will appear together, along with Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, Ellis told the Washington Examiner that she believes Mandel is the best person to represent Ohio in Washington, DC.

I am proud to support Josh Mandel for the US Senate. I have no doubts that he is the best person to send to Washington not only to represent the Patriotic people of Ohio, but also because he is principled and will uphold conservative and faith-based values, ”Ellis said in a statement. . “The swamp is corrupt. , and we need defenders in Washington who will protect the rights of states against elitist takeover. I was very impressed with his record, both as a veteran and in the Ohio State office. Josh has my full support!

HILLARY CLINTON APPROVES NINA TURNER RIVAL IN OHIO SPECIAL ELECTIONS

Mandel, a Navy veteran and former state treasurer, has announced he is running to fill a seat that will fall vacant in 2022 after incumbent Senator Rob Portman said he would not stand for re-election.

Mandel is a supporter of the “America First” program, calling himself “Pro-God,” “Pro-gun” and “Pro-Trump,” according to his website.

It has already received approval from senators in Washington, including Mike Lee of Utah and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. Conservative talk show host Mark Levin also backed Mandel.

Democrats Morgan Harper, Tim Ryan, Demar Sheffey and Richard Taylor are running for the Democratic primary nomination. Republicans Neil Patel, John Berman, Mike Gibbons, Michael Leipold, Zachary Musick, Bernie Moreno and JD Vance face Mandel for the Republican nomination.

The primaries will take place on May 3, 2022.

Ellis, who recently quit the Republican Party in protest and called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, will publicly support Mandel at the “electoral integrity rally.” The event begins at 7 p.m. at Community Grace Brethren Church in West Milton, Ohio.

Rogers is also expected to appear, who has emerged as a big supporter of auditing the 2020 Arizona Senate election in Maricopa County. She represents Arizona’s 6th District in the State Senate.

Mike Brest contributed to this report.

