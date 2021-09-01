Three years of PTI





PTI-led government urged to address problem of rising inflation in Pakistan. In recent years, the prices of basic necessities have risen sharply (prices continue to rise). For many people, including the middle class, life has become quite difficult. People of the urban middle class voted for the PTI in the last election. I’m sure a majority of these people will vote for IK again. This is because we are convinced that he is an honest leader and that he has carried out the accountability process as promised. In addition, he did not spare the people of his own party, which is a testament to his impartiality. At the same time, we expect the other promises he made during his election campaigns to be honored in a timely manner. For example, education reforms are still pending; the number of schools, colleges and universities remains the same due to which a significant number of children are out of school / college. If we want real progress and development in our country, we must ensure that one hundred percent of our school-aged children complete their education.

The most important and urgent task right now is to fight inflation. Retirees, employees and small traders find it very difficult to make ends meet. In recent years, public sector salaries have increased by only 20%, which is not enough to cover monthly expenses. In the next election he would certainly vote for the PTI, but we expect his government to ease the hardships of ordinary people whose votes have brought the party to power.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke on different fronts when presenting a report on the three years in power of the ITPs. He said our main problem is the rule of law and powerful men here can get away with any wrongdoing. Imran Khan’s government is in its fourth year, what has he done to improve the situation? He stressed that the country remains on the brink of collapse when the prime minister and his ministers are involved in corrupt practices. However, he said nothing about the LNG and sugar scandals that were uncovered during his tenure. Some supporters and allies close to the PTI were also found guilty of some irregularities. However, no one was punished. In some cases, the prime minister has reshuffled the cabinet and moved a minister from one ministry to another, without holding them accountable. Is Imran Khan’s accountability process limited to opposition parties?

Imran Khan seemed happy when talking about his government’s performance. He pointed out that during his tenure, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased and Pakistan posted a current account surplus. He also added that foreign remittances have reached the highest levels and the textile and construction industries have performed quite well. However, he did not talk about what his party has done to control inflation, reduce poverty levels and create employment opportunities. Why did he not talk about the promises he made before he came to power? The pledges which included building five million homes for the homeless and providing more than one crore of jobs to people. He had promised that his party would bring the necessary reforms in different sectors. We recognize the tireless efforts of the PTI, but it is true that the party has done nothing to serve ordinary people. There is an urgent need to pay attention to these fundamental problems of the people if the Prime Minister is to rule for another five years. However, the Prime Minister does not need to be happy with his current performance as ordinary people have not gained any advantage in the past three years.

Saman amjad

Sheikhupura

