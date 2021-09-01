51,000 Republican voters did not vote for him





Top line

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump who supports an audit of the 2020 Wisconsins presidential results, acknowledged President Joe Bidens’ victory in the key state and said Trump had underperformed other Republicans in a video posted Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, DC – 04 AOT: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) (L), joined by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), speaks about … [+] the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill during a press conference with other Republican Senators on the U.S. Capitol August 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of senators criticized the bill for being too expensive and claiming that it will increase debt, inflation and taxes. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Johnson was seen refuting suggestions by Democratic activist Lauren Windsor, who posted as a Trump supporter, that the election was stolen in a video posted by Windsor of a GOP event just outside Milwaukee Sunday.

Johnson noted that Trump underperformed other Republican candidates later in the ballot, arguing that Trump lost Wisconsin because 51,000 Republicans did not vote for him and there was clearly nothing biased. in the results.

A GOP-led committee of the Wisconsin legislature voted on Monday to approve up to $ 680,000 in public funds for an audit of the 2020 election results, in a series of bizarre election audits backed by Trump in several swing states.

Johnson also revealed that he spoke to Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who was sanctioned by a Michigan federal judge last week for filing a baseless lawsuit alleging widespread electoral fraud and facing criminal charges. potential sanctions in other states.

Key context

Johnson has at times been a staunch supporter of Trump’s election fraud allegations, even hosting a vote fraud hearing in December as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. Johnson simultaneously told a local newspaper he viewed Bidens ‘election as legitimate, then signed with a group of senators planning to oppose Bidens’ electoral victories in several key states, which he overturned after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Crucial quote

“It wasn’t rigged. It wasn’t stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s very clear,” former House Speaker Paul said on Monday. Ryan, at Wisconsin ABC affiliate WISN12, in an interview, adding that there were isolated cases. fraud but it was not organized.

Large number

66%. That’s the share of Republicans in a Yahoo News / YouGov poll of 1,552 American adults released earlier this month who said they believed the election was rigged and stolen from Trump, despite ample evidence from the contrary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/08/31/gop-sen-ron-johnson-concedes-trump-lost-his-state-51000-republican-voters-didnt-vote-for-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos