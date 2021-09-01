Trump told donors he hopes his supporters will be vaccinated: NYT





Donald Trump recently told donors he hoped his supporters would get vaccinated, The New York Times reported. “We need our people,” he said at the event, according to two attendees. Earlier this month, Trump was booed by some of his own supporters after urging them to get the shot. Loading Something is loading.

“We need our people,” he said at the event, according to two attendees.

The former president’s comments come as the United States battles a new wave of coronavirus cases spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. Health officials have called the current outbreak an “unvaccinated pandemic” as vaccination rates in the country have stalled.

But even as hospitals reach capacity and deaths begin to rise, a subset of the population vehemently berates proven COVID-19 mitigation methods like masks and vaccines in the name of personal freedom, including conservative radio hosts who have since died from COVID-19.

Trump, as the elected leader of the right, wields a powerful influence over his supporters. In May 2020, the then president sparked a race for the obscure antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine after he presented it without merit as a potential miracle cure for COVID-19.

But the former leader has been less eager to promote COVID-19 vaccines in part, lest it strengthen President Joe Biden’s position.

Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that Trump was ignoring efforts by his allies to convince him to lead a vaccination campaign, in part because he wanted to avoid doing Biden “favors.”

The former president, however, has tested vaccine support among his own supporters in recent weeks and has faced rare flashbacks.

At an August rally in Alabama, Trump was booed by some of his own supporters after urging people to get vaccinated.

“Take the vaccines,” he said. “I did. It’s okay.”

As some in the crowd began to laugh, Trump appeared to step back slightly, telling the crowd that he “totally believes” in their freedoms.

“You have to do what you have to do,” he said. “But I recommend that you take the vaccines.”

But despite his moments of vaccine approval, the possible 2024 presidential candidate continues to respond to his base when it comes to fundraising.

A recent fundraising text read: “FREEDOM PASSPORTS> VACCINE PASSPORTS,” according to the Times.

The text promoted $ 45 American flag shirts that boasted, “This is my passport to freedom.”

A representative of the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, several Trump allies and GOP leaders, such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are pushing forward the ban on vaccine and mask warrants, marketing their staunch opposition to blockages and mitigation measures as political currency among their supporters.

The GOP leaders’ struggle for personal and medical freedom comes even as their states grapple with some of the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks to date.

