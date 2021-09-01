BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 Captain Fantasy Tips Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Playing 11s Match 10





BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantastic play tips, captain, likely XI for today’s BR vs JAM at Warner Park: In Game 10 of the CPL T20 tournament, Jamaica Tallawahs will face the Barbados Royals in Warner Park on Wednesday. The CPL T20 BR vs JAM match will start at 4.30am IST – September 1. Following back-to-back losses to St Kitts and Knight Riders in their first two games, the Barbados Royals edged out powerful Jamaica Tallawahs by 15 runs and recorded their first victory in this tournament. On the other hand, Jamaica’s Tallawahs will be eager to avenge their loss to the Barbados Royals. Tallawahs started this tournament with a massive 120-point victory over the Saint Lucia Kings, but Andre Russell’s failure in the last game proved costly for them. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips prediction and the BR vs JAM Dream11 Team prediction, BR vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BR vs JAM Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.Read Also – Team KDC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Fantastic Tips KCA Club Championship Match 3: Captain, Vice Captain – Kids Cricket Club vs Pratibha Cricket Club, playing XIs for today’s game ‘hui at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 1 Wednesday

TOSS: The CPL T20 draw between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 4 a.m. IST – September 1. Also Read – Team Prediction WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 West Indies vs South Africa Women 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips – West Indies vs Pakistan, playing 11s for today’s T20I at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 11:30 p.m. IST August 31 Tuesday

Time: 4:30 am IST. Also Read – SPC vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips – ECS T10 Capelle Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Liege CC, Play XIs, Team News for today’s T10 match at Sportpark Bermweg at 8:30 p.m. IST August 31 Tuesday

Location: Warner Park, Saint Kitts.

Team BR vs. JAM My Dream11

Counter – Chadwick Walton

Drummers – Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis

All-rounders – Andre Russell (C), Jason Holder (VC), Raymon Reifer

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul

BR vs JAM Probable to play 11s

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (week), Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (C), Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Thisara Perera, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (week), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan.

BR vs. JAM teams

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (week), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Jason Holder (C), Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Smit Patel, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer , Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (week), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Qais Ahmad, Fidel Edwards , Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh.

