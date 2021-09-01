Ann Coulter praises Biden for “keeping Trump’s promise but giving up” on Afghan withdrawal





Conservative commentator Ann Coulter praised Democratic President Joe Biden for “keeping a promise Trump made but abandoned when he came to power” regarding the withdrawal of US military troops from Afghanistan.

“Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made but abandoned when he came to power,” Coulter wrote in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Trump has repeatedly requested that we bring our troops home, but only President Biden had the courage to do so,” Coulter wrote in a follow-up tweet. She then included screenshots of what she called “some of Trump’s tweets, BS – I mean ‘masterful’ -“.

The three Trump tweets she shared were the ones he posted between October 2019 and October 2020. In all three, he said the United States should “bring our troops home.”

“We are acting as a police force, not the fighting force that we are, in Afghanistan,” Trump wrote in a May 27, 2020 tweet. “After 19 years, it is time for them to police their homes. own country. Bring our soldiers home but watch closely and strike with thunder like never before, if necessary! “

Before and during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump criticized the US occupation of Afghanistan.

As early as 2011, he called the occupation in Afghanistan “a total mess,” adding: “It’s time to go home!

On January 14, 2013, he tweeted, “I agree with President Obama on Afghanistan. We should have a quick withdrawal. Why should we keep wasting our money – rebuilding the United States!

He continued to speak out against the engagement of US troops in Afghanistan during his presidential bid. Then, in 2020, the Trump administration met with Taliban forces to set a May 1, 2021 withdrawal deadline for US troops.

Because Trump set the withdrawal deadline beyond the 2020 presidential election, he risked it happening under another presidential administration. This risk materialized after losing the 2020 elections by more than 7 million votes.

Trump has since repeatedly criticized Biden for the pullout. Trump said it should have been “conditionally based.” He also said the Biden administration offered “no resistance” to the Taliban after Biden became president.

On August 14, Biden criticized the Trump deal saying it “left the Taliban in the strongest military position since 2001”.

“I faced a choice: to continue the deal, with a brief extension to safely exit our forces and those of our allies, or to step up our presence and send more US troops to fight again in the civil conflict of ‘another country,’ Biden mentioned.

On August 16, Trump’s personal website deleted an April 18 statement from Trump saying, “Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do.”

Biden oversaw the evacuation of U.S. forces and their allies ahead of the new August 31 withdrawal deadline. Throughout the pullout, lawmakers criticized him for failing to anticipate the Taliban’s swift return to power, for cooperating with the Taliban, and for not doing enough to ensure the safe and speedy evacuation of all.

The Biden administration has since said there are still fewer than 200 Americans in Afghanistan seeking to leave the country. It is not known how many allies born in Afghanistan to the United States were left inside the country despite their willingness to flee.

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said on Aug. 18: “While Biden takes responsibility for messing up the implementation, I have no confidence that Trump would have executed him with more. of competence. “

Coulter is an expert on the right. In the past, she has endorsed the US military’s use of torture, made jokes about rape allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and supported the federal criminalization of abortion. However, she also turned on former President Donald Trump in 2019 for what she saw as a lack of action on immigration policy.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

