Pyrrhic victory: Hindu editorial on Imran Khan’s pro-Taliban stand





Religious extremism and activism in Afghanistan will be counterproductive for Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first world leader to wholeheartedly welcome the capture of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15 before its fall. in Afghanistan. However, on August 16, he said the Afghans had broken the chains of slavery, leaving little doubt about Pakistan’s position on the return of the Taliban. This is hardly surprising. Pakistan not only played a central role in the rise to power of the Taliban in the 1990s, but was also one of three countries to have formal diplomatic relations with them. Pakistan continued to support the Taliban even after they were ousted from power by the United States in 2001. Its strategic calculation was that a stable Afghanistan backed by the United States and India would harm its core interests. . It hosted the Taliban leadership in Quetta, Balochistan, and allowed their militants to regroup and resume the insurgency in Afghanistan. In this sense, the capture of Kabul by the Taliban can be seen as the success of a long-term strategy adopted by the Pakistani military establishment. But it is too early to start the celebrations.

The geopolitical implications of the Taliban victory are still unclear. But, whatever type of government they establish, the resurgence of a radical Sunni jihadist group could embolden similar outfits elsewhere. Pakistan has a problem with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the ideological twin of the Taliban, which has carried out deadly attacks inside Pakistan. Moreover, the explosions of August 26 in Kabul are a warning of what awaits Afghanistan. The country remains chaotic and anarchic where groups such as Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K), the ISIS affiliate that claimed responsibility for the attacks, are said to seek to thrive. Without order, the country could slide into a multidirectional civil war between the Taliban, the IS-K and the remnants of the old regime. The question is whether Pakistan, overwhelmed by the success of the Taliban, sees the possible dangers now posed by the triumph of outright Islamism. Religious extremism and activism can help a country tactically, but will be counterproductive in the long run. When the United States supported the Mujahedin in the 1980s, it might never have imagined that the Taliban would rise up from the Mujahedin and welcome al-Qaeda, which would lead the deadliest attack on America since the Second World War. Likewise, a chaotic Afghanistan led by extremist Islamists is as much a geopolitical victory as it is a security and strategic challenge for Pakistan. During the insurgency, Pakistan refused to use its influence over the Taliban for peace. It should do so at least now, because a stable Afghanistan that treats its people with dignity and offers no safe haven to transnational terrorist organizations is in the interests of all regional powers, including Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/pyrrhic-victory-the-hindu-editorial-on-imran-khans-pro-taliban-stand/article36212732.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos