Cryptocurrencies are ‘a disaster waiting to happen’ – Bitcoin News Featured





Former US President Donald Trump has said cryptocurrency is “potentially a disaster waiting to happen.” Further, he said they “may be wrong”. His comments followed another when he said bitcoin “appeared to be a scam.”

Trump is still not a fan of Bitcoin or crypto

Donald Trump spoke about cryptocurrency in an interview with Fox Business Tuesday. Responding to a question about whether he tried his hand at bitcoin or cryptos, Trump was quick to respond, “I don’t. I like the currency of the United States. He elaborated:

I think the others are potentially a disaster waiting to happen.

“I feel he [cryptocurrency] hurts the currency of the United States, ”he continued. “I think we should strengthen ourselves, we should be invested in our currency, not in [cryptocurrencies]. “He further exclaimed:” They [cryptocurrencies] can be wrong, who knows what they are.

Referring to crypto, the former president admitted, “They are definitely something that people don’t know a lot about.” He reiterated:

No, I haven’t been a huge fan.

Trump has always been a critic of bitcoin and crypto. In June, he said bitcoin “appeared to be a scam.” He added, “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing with the dollar… I want the dollar to be the currency of the world.

In 2019, while still President of the United States, Trump tweeted, “I’m not a fan of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and very valuable. volatile and air-based. Unregulated crypto assets can facilitate illegal behavior, including drug trafficking and other illegal activities. “

What do you think of Trump’s comments on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies? Let us know in the comments section below.

