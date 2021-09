Afghans who helped Britain will get indefinite leave to stay in UK

Afghans who have worked with the British government and army will be able to settle permanently in the United Kingdom, the Home Office has confirmed. The ministry announced the decision on Wednesday as it revealed more details about how its plan, dubbed Operation Warm Welcome, to help Afghans rebuild their lives in the UK is working. Former Afghan staff and their family members eligible for the Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy (Arap), which prioritizes UK resettlement for current or former local staff who have been assessed as being in serious danger of death, will benefit from an immediate leave of indefinite duration. to stay instead of just five years of temporary residence as previously permitted. Those who have previously been relocated to the UK with temporary residence can now improve their immigration status for free, allowing them access to permanent jobs with unlimited work rights. The UK has already evacuated more than 15,000 people since August 13, of which more than 8,000 are Arap seekers. More than 100 councils have come forward to help families find housing, with more than 2,000 places already confirmed, the interior ministry said. The Communities Secretary is expected to meet with council leaders across the country in the coming days. All newcomers are offered the coronavirus vaccine. So far, more than 700 newcomers have left their forties and received their first dose of the jab. The Government has also committed to: 12 million to help get children to school quickly, to help with transport, specialist teachers and support in English. 3 million to help families access health care and register with a general practitioner. 5 million so that the municipalities can provide housing assistance. Funding for up to 300 undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships for Afghans at UK universities and adults will also gain free access to English classes. Liaison officers to help families get in touch with advice and other services they might need, as well as to help them find accommodation and get a national insurance number. An online portal allows the registration of offers of support, such as jobs, housing and donations of clothing and toys. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: We owe a huge debt to those who have worked with the armed forces in Afghanistan and I am determined to give them and their families the support they need to rebuild their lives here UK. I know it will be an incredibly intimidating time, but I hope they will be comforted by the wave of support and generosity already expressed by the British public. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.

