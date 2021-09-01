Afghan crisis live | Withdrawal from Afghanistan is America’s best move, says Biden





The die-hard Islamist Taliban celebrated their full return to power on August 31 with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last US troops left Afghanistan to end two decades of war.

Read the editorial on the Pyrrhic victory: on the pro-Taliban platform of Imran Khan

Now the Taliban face the daunting challenge of moving from an insurgent group to a government, in a nation ravaged by war and dependent on foreign aid.

Here are the latest developments:

Australia

Australia still planning test in Afghanistan

Australia is still planning to host Afghanistan for the country’s very first test, Cricket Australia (CA) said, despite the uncertainty raised after the Taliban seizure of power in the South Asian country.

A spokesperson for CA said their planning for the November 27 test in Hobart was “well advanced.”

“There is goodwill between CA and the Afghanistan Cricket Board for the match to take place, which immediately follows the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in which the Afghan team is scheduled to play,” the porter said. -speak. -REUTERS

United States

US Treasury issued new license to ease aid flow to Afghanistan

The United States last week issued a license allowing them and their partners to continue facilitating humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, a Treasury Department official told Reuters after the Taliban was blacklisted. by Washington, took control of the country this month.

The specific license, issued by the Treasury Department last Wednesday, authorizes the US government and its contractors to support humanitarian aid to people in Afghanistan, including the delivery of food and medicine, despite US sanctions against the Taliban . -REUTERS

United States

Bill to help Americans returning from Afghanistan becomes law; Congress jostles for withdrawal

The United States Senate passed a law on August 31 to provide aid to American civilians returning from Afghanistan, sending the bill to the White House where President Joe Biden promulgated it, as Republicans in Congress criticized the president for the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul.

The “Emergency Repatriation Assistance Act for Returning Americans” provides $ 10 million in emergency funds per year this year and next, to help returning Americans with basic necessities then that they adjust to life back home. The measure had already been adopted by the US House of Representatives.

-REUTERS

United States

After the Afghan withdrawal, India and the United States can fight terrorism together: Krishnamoorthi

After the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan ending its longest war in history, an influential Indo-American lawmaker said India and the United States can help each other in the fight against terrorism.

Indo-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the United States should continue its counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan so that it does not become a safe haven for terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda.

India and the United States can collaborate in the fight against terrorism in several ways, including through intelligence gathering and sharing, and also by helping each other by increasing their capacities to act against terrorists and thwart their plots. , he told PTI in an interview. -PTI

United States

Withdrawal from Afghanistan is America’s best decision: Biden

United States President Joe Biden has said that withdrawing troops from Afghanistan to end the 20 Years War is the best and the right decision for America.

He said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of the American people.

I give you my word: with all my heart I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision and the best decision for America, Mr Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House on the 31st. August.

Afghanistan

Taliban celebrates victory after US exit

The die-hard Islamist Taliban celebrated their full return to power on Tuesday with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last US troops left Afghanistan to end two decades of war.

America’s longest-running military conflict ended Monday night when its forces abandoned Kabul airport, where they had overseen a frenzied airlift that saw more than 123,000 people flee.

United States

US says mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue

The United States says its mission to get the Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after the August 30 withdrawal.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, says it’s right that the evacuation effort has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic one. He cited the United States’ considerable influence over the Taliban to bring out any remaining Americans, a number that a US official says is less than 200. -PTI

France

France says a few dozen French nationals remain in Afghanistan

France indicates that a few dozen French nationals remain in Afghanistan, some of whom wanted to be evacuated but could not because the last flight left Kabul.

Defense Ministry spokesman Hervé Grandjean told a press conference on August 31 that every effort was made to allow those left behind to obtain a safe and orderly evacuation. He said that is the objective of the talks underway within the framework of the United Nations with the Taliban power. In addition, France has not been able to evacuate a few dozen former Afghan employees of the French army who have asked for the protection of the country, he said. -PTI

Afghanistan

US drone strike wiped out family, brother says

When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned from work Sunday night in Kabul, the usual group of screaming children were waiting to welcome him, his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

His brother, Aimal Ahmadi, said Mr. Ezmarai parked his car in the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga and handed over the keys to his eldest son for parking. The young people quickly crowded into the vehicle.

International

UN chief calls for aid to Afghans at ‘time of need’

The UN chief urges all countries to help the Afghan people in their darkest times, saying nearly half of the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive and the country faces the threat of a complete collapse of basic services.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country in a statement on August 31, the first day of the Taliban regime after the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan. -PTI

Afghanistan

Taliban supporters stage mock US funeral as troops leave Afghanistan

Supporters of the Taliban marched from coffins draped in US and NATO flags in the eastern town of Khost on August 31, as part of celebrations across the country after the last US troops withdrew.

The mock funeral, in which coffins covered with French and British flags were also carried to the streets through large crowds, marked the end of a 20-year war and a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its allies of NATO. -REUTERS

Canada

Canada to resettle 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States

Canada announced on August 31 that it would resettle some 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States as the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tackles an issue that critics say has been overlooked in its campaign for re-election .

“We know there is more to do with ending Allied evacuation operations,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said at a briefing. “We are doing everything we can to help as many Afghans as possible who wish to settle in Canada. -REUTERS

Pakistan

Pakistan will not make isolated decision to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan, minister says

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on August 31 that his country would not take the isolated decision to recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on Pakistan’s efforts to evacuate Pakistan from the war-torn country, Chaudhry said “Pakistan’s policy was clear” and that he would not make an isolated decision but that “international and regional attitudes would be taken into consideration before deciding to recognize the new Afghan regime.” The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the complete withdrawal of US troops on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. -PTI

India

Jaishankar invited to meeting of EU foreign ministers on 3 September

Slovenia, the current President of the Council of the European Union, invited Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to an informal meeting of foreign ministers from member states of the grouping, sources said on August 31.

Discussions at the September 3 meeting will likely focus on developments in Afghanistan and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, they said. -PTI

International

Prime Minister and European Council President Charles Michel discuss the Afghan situation and its implications for the region

On August 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with European Council President Charles Michel recent developments in Afghanistan and their implications for the region and the world.

During their phone conversation, the two leaders stressed the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context, the prime minister’s office said here. in a press release.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Michel unequivocally condemned the horrific terrorist attack at Kabul airport which claimed many lives, he said. -PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/september-1-2021-afghanistan-live-updates/article36217343.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos