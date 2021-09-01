PM Narendra Modi got us motivated: Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympic Games bronze medalist





Sharad Kumar won bronze at the 2020 Paralympic Games | Courtesy of: Kiren Rijiju | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Sharad Kumar captured bronze at 2020 Paralympic Games in high jump Sharad praised the government for its support and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his motivation The para-athlete was on the verge of retiring from the final but succeeded and secured a place on the podium In what has been the most prolific Paralympic Games to date for India, the country has managed to hit double digits for the first time. While the medal harvest has been excellent, the journeys of the para-athletes have undoubtedly been more difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In these difficult times, governments and sports federations also had to face new challenges in order for the contingent to be fully prepared for the games. High jump Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze medal on Tuesday, spoke of the support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government have given him to ensure he is best prepared for the quadrennial event. “The government supported me on the trip. PM motivated us. I have been training in Ukraine for 5 years. Even my trainer thought I would never be able to do such a stunt until the end. But in the end. end, everything went well “, he said to ANI. Sharad has had some pretty dramatic days. He was on the verge of retiring from the Paralympic Games with a knee problem. However, the athlete decided to move on after being advised by his father to read the Bhagavad Gita. “I felt good to have won a bronze medal because I had a leg injury (sustained in training on Monday), my meniscus dislocated last night. I cried all night and I thought about withdrawing from the event, ”he said after one event. “I spoke to my family at home (last night) and my father asked me to read the Bhagavad Gita and focus on what I can do and not what I have no control over” , added Sharad. Sharad suffered from paralysis in his left leg after being given fake polio medication at a local camp when he was two years old. Not letting his disability get in the way, the athlete won a bronze medal in the T42 Paralympics high jump final. Previously, Sharad had also won gold medals at the Asian Paralympic Games (in 2014 and 2018) and a silver medal at the world championships in 2019.

