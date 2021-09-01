Trump helped fund Senate audit, texts suggest – Arizona Capitol Times





Former President Donald Trump may have offered to help pay for the audit of the Arizona Senate elections that supporters hope to reverse his electoral loss, according to recently released files.

In an April text exchange with audit spokesperson Randy Pullen, Trump campaign manager and former Arizona state treasurer JeffDeWito offered to send $ 175,000 to Guardian Defense Fund, a dark money fund managed by Representative MarkFinchem, R-Oro Valley, where Pullen is treasurer. -the money fund is not required to disclose its backers. Finchemis is also a candidate for the post of Secretary of State.

DeWitlater asked about a second nonprofit that contributed to the audit, Fund the Audit by The America Project.

So, are they ready to donate? Trump asked him, he texted Pullen on April 28.

It is not clear whether Trump’s money has finally made it to the Senate election audit. Senate entrepreneur Cyber ​​Ninjas announced in late July that it had raised more than $ 5.6 million from five different nonprofits, but did not share original donors. The Arizona Capitol Times has also not independently confirmed whether Trump or any of his affiliates contributed money to the campaign.

The DeWit and Pullens texts are part of a mine of records released after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp set an August 31 deadline for requested public records already in physical possession of the Arizona Senate to be handed over to the liberal American Oversight watch group. Senate prosecutors uploaded more than 4 GB of documents.

DeWitat initially declined to comment on the case, but asked how the Arizona Capitol Times was able to view Pullens’ text messages.

I tried to stay real away from this thing, but man, I don’t want to be recorded saying anything, he said.

After 15 minutes, DeWit called back to play down any involvement Trump may have played in showing financial interest.

I wasn’t referring to Trump himself, but to Trump’s wider orbit, as many people were trying to determine if this was a legitimate organization or one of the hundreds of fraudulent PACs that were trying to make money with the name and likeness of the president he mentioned.

Kempsorder from releasing audit records in the possession of Cyber ​​Ninjas and its contractors has been suspended pending review by the Arizona Supreme Court. The state’s High Court is expected to debate the case on September 14. Both Kemp and the Court of Appeals rejected the Senate’s arguments regarding custody and legislative immunity.

Pullen and DeWit first texted about funding part of the audit on April 22, the day Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and chief audit executive Ken Bennett held a conference. joint press release in which the two insisted they knew nothing about funding beyond the $ 150,000 the Senate had agreed to pay.

During that press conference, Logan said he didn’t know how much the audit would cost and repeatedly insisted it didn’t matter who funded it.

Is the question whether someone funded it, or is it the question whether that person influenced these results? Logan asked.

On April 28, DeWita asked Pullen about the people behind Fund theAudit because Trump was asking if it was safe to give them money. Trump hired DeWit to help him run his 2016 campaign while he was still state treasurer, appointed him to lead NASA, and DeWite eventually joined the Trumps 2020 campaign team.

Pullen responded that the people leading this group were Mike Roman, Abbey Jones and Todd Sandler, but noted that former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne was also involved and that they all fund Cyber ​​Ninjas.

Byrne, who made a very comprehensive documentary on the audit starring Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan (among others), openly bragged about his black money group The America Project providing some funding. . million.

In a separate text exchange between Bennett and Lori Hunicutt, editor of Arizona Daily Independent, a local conservative blog, the former secretary of state admitted that the Arizona Audit Twitter account was managed by the same people behind Fund theAudit.

The account, which began as a means of informing the public about audit events, abruptly turned into denunciation of attacks on elected officials and members of the media. Bennett would not share who was managing the account, including after being blocked due to the Twitter password change.

Bennett has mentioned several times that he didn’t like the tone of the story and thought it was unprofessional. He said the same to Hunnicutt during an exchange in May.

They run him like a bunch of third year bullies in my opinion, he wrote, adding that they had connections to Logan, the CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas who previously bragged about the way he thought that the election was stolen from Trump. These guys are from FundTheAudit.com I think.

The published records do not include any communication between Senators, who maintain that their conversations are protected by legislative privilege.

Capitol Times reporter Julia Shumway contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled Lori Hunnicutt’s name.

